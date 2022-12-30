National

‘RIP Legend’, Twitterverse Mourn as Brazilian Football Legend Pele Dies at 82

No official details from the family have been made public about the funeral. It is reported that a vigil will be held at Vila Belmiro in Santos, the city where the great will be buried.

New Delhi: Brazilian Legend Pele has lost the battle with cancer and after a valiant fight, the Football King bids farewell, leaving numerous ardent fans in tears on Friday.

‘Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pelé, who peacefully passed away today. Love, love and love, forever’, a post was shared from his official Twitter handle soon after his death.

Pele’s daughter Kely Nascimento wrote on Instagram: ‘We are thanks to you. We love you infinitely. Rest in peace.’




