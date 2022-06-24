Rish released in Halls creating new era in Bengali Film Industry

Rish, the story that bengali loves to see in theatres is now in Kolkata.While talking with the audience they said bengalis around the country will love the cinema as it has that much attraction. The story and the direction makes it reach to another genre.



While watching the film we also felt same goosebumbs of the taste of cinemas we like to see in theatres its that. So audience reach out to your local theatres and experience Rish , the new bengali cinema.

Its also avaliable across the country and in OTT platforms.