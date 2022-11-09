Rishab Shetty Film Creates Ripples of Growth – See Detailed Report

Kantara Hindi Box Office Collection Day 26: Rishab Shetty’s action-thriller has surpassed Rs 65 crore in Hindi. Check the detailed collection.

Kantara Hindi Box Office Collection Update: Half Century For Rishabh Shetty’s Film Soon, Creates New Milestone – Check Detailed Report

South actor Rishab Shetty has been winning the hearts of the audience with his latest performance in the blockbuster Kantara. It’s the biggest blockbuster of 2022, making it a PAN India hit. The hype and craze around the film spread with positive word-of-mouth and Kantara’s Hindi version has surprisingly crossed Rs 67 crore mark at the box office, beating the Rs 44 crore made by action film KGF- Chapter 1 in 2018. The latter was the first Kannada film to penetrate the Hindi-speaking market. Kantara is an action thriller written and directed by Rishab Shetty, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under Hombale Films, best known for the KGF franchise.

Kantara stars Rishab Shetty in the lead role along with Sapthami Gowda and Kishore. Based on the issue of land politics and man vs nature, Kantara has a rating pf 9.5/10, whereas, KGF 2 has got 8.4 and RRR has been rated 8. On day 26 of the release, Kantara is still outperforming all the latest Bollywood releases such as Mili, Double XL and Phone Bhoot. The Hindi version of Kantara graced the theatres on October 14.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared Day 26’s box office collection. He posted, “#Kantara *#Hindi version* is trending like #KGF [first part], #Pushpa and #Karthikeya2, which released without any noise, but created ripples at the #BO… [Week 4] Fri 2.10 cr, Sat 4.15 cr, Sun 4.50 cr, Mon 2 cr, Tue 2.60 cr. Total: ₹ 67 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC.”

Kantara is single-handedly making a mark at the Indian box office.



