Rishabh Pant Cannot be Sent Ahead of Suryakumar Yadav

‘How can you send out-of-form Rishabh Pant ahead of world’s No.1 batter?’: Salman Butt on Suryakumar Yadav



Christchurch: Rishabh Pant has faced the heat recently for his poor show in Australia and now in New Zealand. Pant also faced flak on social space yesterday for his comments to the TV broadcaster. With Pant going through torrid times, ex-Pakistan captain Salman Butt has put forth his two cents. Calling Pant a ‘flashy’ player, Butt reckons he cannot bat higher up in the order than Suryakumar Yadav.

“He’s (Pant) a flashy player, plays with a lot of freedom but he hasn’t been able to deliver the kind of performance that was expected of him in the current (New Zealand) series. He should have scored more runs. But I didn’t understand why he was batting above Suryakumar Yadav. You are playing an out-of-form batter in place of someone who is in the form of his life and is playing his best cricket. The in-form player should play more overs. He’s the No.1 batter and you are sending him below an out-of-form player,” said Salman Butt on his YouTube channel after the final ODI of the series ended in a no result due to rain.



