Rishabh Pant Faces Major Road Accident Near Roorkee, Hospitalized After Getting Severely Injured- Watch Video

Rishabh Pant accident: Star wicketkeeper and cricketer Rishabh Pant’s car met with an accident while returning home from Delhi. His car met with an accident on the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal. Pant said that he had dozed off due to which the car hit the divider and the accident happened and he came out by breaking the windscreen. He had to break the car’s glass to get out. Initial images of the accident show that Rishabh has sustained injuries on his head, and legs and burn injuries on the back. Currently, he is in hospital. Watch video.



