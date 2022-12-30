National

Rishabh Pant Faces Major Road Accident Near Roorkee, Hospitalized After Getting Severely Injured- Watch Video

admin
25Views
Read Time:1 Minute, 2 Second


Pant said that he had dozed off due to which the car hit the divider and the accident happened and he came out by breaking the windscreen. He has faced severe injuries. Watch video

Rishabh Pant accident: Star wicketkeeper and cricketer Rishabh Pant’s car met with an accident while returning home from Delhi. His car met with an accident on the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal. Pant said that he had dozed off due to which the car hit the divider and the accident happened and he came out by breaking the windscreen. He had to break the car’s glass to get out. Initial images of the accident show that Rishabh has sustained injuries on his head, and legs and burn injuries on the back. Currently, he is in hospital. Watch video.




Published Date: December 30, 2022 10:44 AM IST





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories