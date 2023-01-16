National

Rishabh Pant First Reaction After Horrific Car Accident

admin
45Views
Read Time:2 Minute, 15 Second


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Rishabh Pant’s First Reaction After Horrific Car Accident | See Tweet

Rishabh Pant took to Twitter for the first time after his horrific car accident and thanked his well-wishers and the BCCI for all the support and love he has received from everyone.

Rishabh Pant, Rishabh Pant News, Rishabh Pant Injury Update, Rishabh Pant India, Rishabh Pant Indian Cricketer, Rishabh Pant latest News, Rishabh Pant Latest Updates, Rishabh Pant Indian Cricketer, Rishabh Pant After the accident, Rishabh Pant Health Update, Rishabh Pant Accident Update, Rishabh Pant Indian Cricketer, Rishabh Pant Injury, Rishabh Pant Tweets, Rishabh Pant On Twitter, Rishabh Pant For Jay Shah, Rishabh Pant Indian Cricketer, Rishabh Pant for Surggery, Rishabh Pant for India, Rishabh Pant for Successful Surgery
Rishabh Pant To Be Sidelined For Majority Of 2023 After Tearing Three Key Knee Ligaments: Report

New Delhi: Star India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant took to Twitter for the first time after his horrific car accident on December 30, 2022, while he was driving from New Delhi to Roorkee. Pant’s car had hit a divider before flipping multiple times and had burst into flames within minutes of the devastating incident. He was immediately taken to a local hospital for treatment, following which he was transferred to Max Hospital Dehradun and was later airlifted to Mumbai where he is currently undergoing treatment.

“I am humbled and grateful for all the support and good wishes. I am glad to let you know that my surgery was a success. The road to recovery has begun and I am ready for the challenges ahead.
Thank you to the @BCCI,” tweeted Pant.

“From the bottom of my heart, I also would like to thank all my fans, teammates, doctors and the physios for your kind words and encouragement. Looking forward to see you all on the field. #grateful #blessed,” he further tweeted.

The 25-year-old is expected to be on the sidelines for an extended period and is set to miss the Test series against Australia and the 50-over ODI World Cup scheduled later this year. It is learnt that Pant has suffered three key ligament injuries in his knee – the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), the posterior cruciate ligament (PCL), and the medial collateral ligament (MCL). While the Indian wicket-keeper has already undergone surgery for two of his ligament injuries, another one is expected to take place in six weeks to correct his ACL.

Topics




Published Date: January 16, 2023 6:52 PM IST



Updated Date: January 16, 2023 7:24 PM IST





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories