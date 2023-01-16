Rishabh Pant First Reaction After Horrific Car Accident

Home

Sports

Rishabh Pant’s First Reaction After Horrific Car Accident | See Tweet

Rishabh Pant took to Twitter for the first time after his horrific car accident and thanked his well-wishers and the BCCI for all the support and love he has received from everyone.

Rishabh Pant To Be Sidelined For Majority Of 2023 After Tearing Three Key Knee Ligaments: Report

New Delhi: Star India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant took to Twitter for the first time after his horrific car accident on December 30, 2022, while he was driving from New Delhi to Roorkee. Pant’s car had hit a divider before flipping multiple times and had burst into flames within minutes of the devastating incident. He was immediately taken to a local hospital for treatment, following which he was transferred to Max Hospital Dehradun and was later airlifted to Mumbai where he is currently undergoing treatment.

“I am humbled and grateful for all the support and good wishes. I am glad to let you know that my surgery was a success. The road to recovery has begun and I am ready for the challenges ahead.

Thank you to the @BCCI,” tweeted Pant.

“From the bottom of my heart, I also would like to thank all my fans, teammates, doctors and the physios for your kind words and encouragement. Looking forward to see you all on the field. #grateful #blessed,” he further tweeted.

From the bottom of my heart, I also would like to thank all my fans, teammates, doctors and the physios for your kind words and encouragement. Looking forward to see you all on the field. #grateful #blessed — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) January 16, 2023

The 25-year-old is expected to be on the sidelines for an extended period and is set to miss the Test series against Australia and the 50-over ODI World Cup scheduled later this year. It is learnt that Pant has suffered three key ligament injuries in his knee – the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), the posterior cruciate ligament (PCL), and the medial collateral ligament (MCL). While the Indian wicket-keeper has already undergone surgery for two of his ligament injuries, another one is expected to take place in six weeks to correct his ACL.

Topics



