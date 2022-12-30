Rishabh Pant Accident: India cricketer met with a fatal accident on Friday.

Rishabh Pant, India Cricketer, Met With A Fatal Car Accident In Roorkee

Roorkee: India cricketer Rishabh Pant met with a fatal accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway while returning back home to Roorkee from Delhi in the wee hours of Friday. Pant has been bought to Dehradun’s Max hospital. His plastic surgery will be done there. Khanpur MLA Umesh Kumar reached the hospital to know about his condition. The extent of the injury is yet to be known. Pant was reportedly traveling in his BMW. Pant was apparently driving the car and after the accident it caught fire. Some people who were near the spot also robbed the money that was on the accident site.

Reports also suggest that the swashbuckling cricketer was driving the car and tried to escape by breaking the window.

Meanwhile, the Indian team that takes on Sri Lanka in a white-ball series was announced a couple of days back and Rishabh Pant’s omission from the T20I and ODI squad became a talking point. He has been a serial match-winner for the country in Test cricket but has not lived up to the expectations in the white-ball format.

With the Australia Tests at home coming up, Pant’s absence could be a massive setback to India’s chances of making the World Test Championship final. While fans would be hoping it is not a major accident nd the cricketer recovers quickly, the images that have surfaced on social media are disturbing and does not look good. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest on the dashing cricketer.

