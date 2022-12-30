Rishabh Pant, India Cricketer, Met With A Fatal Car Accident In Roorkee

Rishabh Pant Accident: India cricketer met with a fatal accident on Friday.
Roorkee: India cricketer Rishabh Pant met with a fatal accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway while returning back home to Roorkee from Delhi in the wee hours of Friday. Pant has been bought to Dehradun’s Max hospital. His plastic surgery will be done there. Khanpur MLA Umesh Kumar reached the hospital to know about his condition. The extent of the injury is yet to be known. Pant was reportedly traveling in his BMW. Pant was apparently driving the car and after the accident it caught fire. Some people who were near the spot also robbed the money that was on the accident site.
Reports also suggest that the swashbuckling cricketer was driving the car and tried to escape by breaking the window.
Meanwhile, the Indian team that takes on Sri Lanka in a white-ball series was announced a couple of days back and Rishabh Pant’s omission from the T20I and ODI squad became a talking point. He has been a serial match-winner for the country in Test cricket but has not lived up to the expectations in the white-ball format.
With the Australia Tests at home coming up, Pant’s absence could be a massive setback to India’s chances of making the World Test Championship final. While fans would be hoping it is not a major accident nd the cricketer recovers quickly, the images that have surfaced on social media are disturbing and does not look good. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest on the dashing cricketer.
Topics
Published Date: December 30, 2022 9:24 AM IST
Updated Date: December 30, 2022 10:02 AM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Key Things To Keep In Mind
[ad_1] Elin Electronics IPO was attractively priced compared to its peers, said market analysts, adding that however, the company is...
Brief Respite From Biting Cold, Dense Fog In North India; Cold Wave Alert From January 1
[ad_1] Delhiites got some respite from the cold wave situation as the minimum temperature in the capital city was recorded...
Business News Live | Stocks To Watch On Dec 30: Eicher Motors, Elin Electronics, Kfin Technologies & More
[ad_1] live On Thursday, at close, BSE Sensex was trading 223.60 points up at 61,133.88 and NSE Nifty was trading...
Rishabh Pant Injured After His Car Collides With Divider While Travelling From Delhi To Uttarakhand
[ad_1] Breaking: Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant got injured on Friday morning while returning from Uttarakhand to Delhi as his car...
Read PM Modi’s Blog Dedicated To Mother Heeraben As She Entered 100th Year
[ad_1] My Mother is as simple as she is extraordinary. Just like all mothers! As I write about my Mother,...
Gautam Gambhir Makes BIG Comment on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Over Taking Regular BREAKS
[ad_1] The ex-India cricketer came up with a bold statement where he reckoned if Rohit and Kohli want to play...
Average Rating