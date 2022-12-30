Rishabh Pant Injured After His Car Collides With Divider While Travelling From Delhi To Uttarakhand

Breaking: Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant got injured on Friday morning while returning from Uttarakhand to Delhi as his car collided with the divider.

New Delhi: Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant got injured on Friday morning while travelling from Delhi to Uttarakhand as his car collided with the divider. His car met with an accident on the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal. Rishabh has been referred to Delhi. Pant was driving his Mercedes car, which met with an accident near Roorkee in Uttarakhand.

According to the doctors, Rishabh Pant has suffered injuries on his forehead and leg. Dr Sushil Nagar, chairman of Saksham Hospital, told that at present Rishabh Pant’s condition is stable, and he is being referred from Roorkee to Delhi. His plastic surgery will be done there.

“Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant’s car met with an accident at around 5:30 am. The incident took place at Mohammedpur Jat near Roorkee. According to what Pant said, he dozed off while driving and as a result, the car collided with the divider and caught fire. He was moved to the Roorkee hospital from where he has now been shifted to Dehradun,” DGP of Uttarakhand Police Ashok Kumar told the media.

According to eyewitnesses, Rishabh’s car hit the railing, after which the car caught fire. The fire was brought under control with great difficulty. At the same time, Rishabh Pant, who was seriously injured in the accident, was admitted to Saksham Hospital on Delhi Road.

Pant has been bought to Dehradun’s Max hospital. His plastic surgery will be done there. Khanpur MLA Umesh Kumar reached the hospital to know about his condition. The extent of the injury is yet to be known. Pant was reportedly travelling in his BMW. Pant was apparently driving the car and after the accident it caught fire. Some people who were near the spot also robbed the money that was on the accident site.

