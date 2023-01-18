National

Rishabh Pant Likely to be Released From Hospital in Two Weeks

admin
42Views
Read Time:2 Minute, 2 Second


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Rishabh Pant Likely to be Discharged From Hospital in Two Weeks – Report

Rishabh Pant Injury Update: His situation will be assessed again in two months’ time. He could start playing in four to six weeks.

Rishabh Pant, Rishabh Pant NEWS, Rishabh Pant age, Rishabh Pant records, Rishabh Pant injury, Rishabh Pant car accident, Rishabh Pant ipl, Rishabh Pant injury news, Rishabh Pant girlfriend, Indian Cricket Team, Cricket News
Rishabh Pant has tweeted that he is on path to recovery. (Image: Twitter)

Delhi: In what would come as a piece of good news for Indian cricket fans, Rishabh Pant is likely to be released from hospital in two weeks’ time. A report in TOI suggests that Pant has been kept under observation to see if the ligaments are healing naturally. Once the ligaments heal, he will start his rehab. His situation will be assessed again in two months’ time. He could start playing in four to six weeks. The doctors said that MCL surgery was absolutely necessary. The report states that Pant understands that the road to recovery will be very tough.

“The ligaments usually heal in four to six weeks. After that, rehab and strengthening will begin. His return to play will be assessed in another two months. Pant realises that it will be a tough road. He would have to undergo counseling sessions too. It could be four to six months before he can start playing,” a BCCI source told the TOI.

Pant, 25, survived a horrific car accident when he was driving down from Delhi to his hometown Rourkee but lost control on NH-58 highway and hit the divider. The incident took place on December 30. He was discharged from the private hospital in Dehradun on January 4 and shifted to Mumbai for further diagnosis.

Pant, who made his international cricket debut in February 2017, was part of the India Test squad that sealed a 2-0 series victory over Bangladesh in Dhaka in December 2022. In that match which ended on December 25, he hit a match-winning 93 in the first innings of the second Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.




Published Date: January 18, 2023 9:49 AM IST



Updated Date: January 18, 2023 10:01 AM IST





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories