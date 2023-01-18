Rishabh Pant Likely to be Released From Hospital in Two Weeks

Home

Sports

Rishabh Pant Likely to be Discharged From Hospital in Two Weeks – Report

Rishabh Pant Injury Update: His situation will be assessed again in two months’ time. He could start playing in four to six weeks.

Rishabh Pant has tweeted that he is on path to recovery. (Image: Twitter)

Delhi: In what would come as a piece of good news for Indian cricket fans, Rishabh Pant is likely to be released from hospital in two weeks’ time. A report in TOI suggests that Pant has been kept under observation to see if the ligaments are healing naturally. Once the ligaments heal, he will start his rehab. His situation will be assessed again in two months’ time. He could start playing in four to six weeks. The doctors said that MCL surgery was absolutely necessary. The report states that Pant understands that the road to recovery will be very tough.

“The ligaments usually heal in four to six weeks. After that, rehab and strengthening will begin. His return to play will be assessed in another two months. Pant realises that it will be a tough road. He would have to undergo counseling sessions too. It could be four to six months before he can start playing,” a BCCI source told the TOI.

Pant, 25, survived a horrific car accident when he was driving down from Delhi to his hometown Rourkee but lost control on NH-58 highway and hit the divider. The incident took place on December 30. He was discharged from the private hospital in Dehradun on January 4 and shifted to Mumbai for further diagnosis.

Pant, who made his international cricket debut in February 2017, was part of the India Test squad that sealed a 2-0 series victory over Bangladesh in Dhaka in December 2022. In that match which ended on December 25, he hit a match-winning 93 in the first innings of the second Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.



