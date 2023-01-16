National

Rishabh Pant Opens Up For First Time Since Horrific Car Accident; Fans Wish Speedy Recovery

Rishabh Pant will be missing the Australia series and Indian Premier League 2023 as he is likely to be out of action for few months.

Rishabh Pant has tweeted that he is on path to recovery. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Rishabh Pant finally broke his silence on Monday after the horrific car accident on December 30. The India wicketkeeper tweeted that his road to recovery has begun and is ready for the challenges ahead.

The accident took place on the Delhi-Dehradun highway when his card hit the divider while he was travelling to Roorkee to visit his mother. He was admitted to a Dehradun hospital but was later shifted to Mumbai for further treatment.

Soon after Pant’s tweet, wishes started pouring over the 24-year-old star.




Published Date: January 16, 2023 7:19 PM IST



Updated Date: January 16, 2023 7:48 PM IST





