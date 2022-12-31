Rishabh Pant Set To Miss IPL 2023, Australia Series; David Warner Likely To Lead Delhi Capitals

According to doctors, Rishabh Pant might take six months or more to recover the ligament injury he suffered during the horrific car crash on Friday.

Rishabh Pant is the captain of Delhi Capitals in IPL. (Image: BCCI-IPL)

Dehradun: Rishabh Pant is set to miss the entire IPL 2023 and the Australian series after doctors said the India wicketkeeper is likely to take around six months to recover from the ligament tear he suffered during a horrific car crash on Friday.

Pant had a miraculous escape when his luxury car crashed into a road divider and caught fire after he dozed off at the wheel on the Delhi-Dehradun highway in the early hours of Friday. The 25-year-old was on his way to his hometown Roorkee to surprise his mother.

“Pant will take at least three to six months to recover from the ligament injury. And if it’s severe, he may take more time. Further evaluation can be based on his detailed injury report, Dr Qamar Azam, who looks after sports injury department at AIIMS-Rishikesh, told Times of India when asked about Pant’s severity of injuries.

Pant suffered two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee along with injuries on his right wrist, ankle, toe and back. He even had a minor plastic surgery done on his forehead, according to a NDTV report.

Pant’s condition is being monitored by Dr Gaurav Gupta of the orthopaedics department of a private hospital in Dehradun where he is being treated. His mother is with him in the hospital. The Australians are touring India for four Tests and three ODIs starting on February 9.

The IPL 2023 starts in March and ends in May. With Pant missing the IPL 2023, the Delhi Capitals might have to look for a new captain. In that case, Australian David Warner is likely to be first choice for the franchise. Warner had captained Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL before and also led them to title in 2016.



