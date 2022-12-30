National

Rishabh Pant’s Car Caught on Fire Recorded on Camera By Twitter User, Video Goes VIRAL

admin
28Views
Read Time:2 Minute, 25 Second


Pant has sustained injuries the extent of which is yet to ascertained after his car crashed into a divider and caught fire. Reports suggest that Pant was driving the car.

Rishabh Pant, Rishabh accident video, Rishabh Pant news, Rishabh Pant age, Rishabh Pant ipl, Rishabh Pant car accident, Rishabh Pant BM, Rishabh Pant Max, Rishabh Pant injury, Rishabh Pant net worth, Roorkee accident, Pant accident Roorkee, India vs Australia, India vs Sri Lanka, hospital Rishabh Pant accident, Cricket News, Rishabh Pant records, Rishabh Pant Mercedes, Rishabh Pant cricketer, Rishabh Pant Tests, Rishabh Pant Twitter
WATCH: Rishabh Pant’s Car Caught on Fire Recorded on Camera By Twitter User, Video Goes VIRAL . (Image: Screengrab)

New Delhi: India wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant was involved in a road accident near Hammadpur Jhal, close to Narsan boundary of Roorkee on Friday. The India cricketer has suffered burn injuries but his condition is not serious, said the police.

Pant has sustained injuries the extent of which is yet to ascertained after his car crashed into a divider and caught fire. Reports suggest that Pant was driving the car.

He has been brought to Max Hospital in Dehradun for treatment where he would undergo a plastic surgery, according to initial reports.

The video of Rishabh Pant’s car getting caught on fire was recorded by a Twitter user around 5:21 am in the morning near the accident spot. But at that time, Pant was already shifted to the hospital.

There’s another video of Rishabh Pant is surfacing on the internet, where he is being helped by three men soon after the accident at the pavement and the car on the road completely on fire.

According to Dr. Sushil Nagar, Rishabh has suffered wounds on his forehead and left eye and there has been a ligament tear at his left knee as well and abrasions at his back. As per X-ray reports there are no fractures nor any burn areas on his body.

The 25-year-old was earlier left out of the ODI & T20 squad for India for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka.

With Australia set to tour India early next year for a four-Test series, Pant was expected to play to critical role in the series that might go to decide whether India can make it to the final of the World Test Championship for the second time in a row.




Published Date: December 30, 2022 10:58 AM IST





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories