Rishabh Pant’s Car Caught on Fire Recorded on Camera By Twitter User, Video Goes VIRAL

Pant has sustained injuries the extent of which is yet to ascertained after his car crashed into a divider and caught fire. Reports suggest that Pant was driving the car.

New Delhi: India wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant was involved in a road accident near Hammadpur Jhal, close to Narsan boundary of Roorkee on Friday. The India cricketer has suffered burn injuries but his condition is not serious, said the police.

He has been brought to Max Hospital in Dehradun for treatment where he would undergo a plastic surgery, according to initial reports.

The video of Rishabh Pant’s car getting caught on fire was recorded by a Twitter user around 5:21 am in the morning near the accident spot. But at that time, Pant was already shifted to the hospital.

It happend just before I arrived there …it was horrible..i shoot this video ..it was terrible accident ..mufadlal bhai ..it happened in narsan village .. pic.twitter.com/lMAh2dJSsu — naveen khaitan (@naveenkhaitan) December 30, 2022

There’s another video of Rishabh Pant is surfacing on the internet, where he is being helped by three men soon after the accident at the pavement and the car on the road completely on fire.

This video is told to be of Rishabh Pant’s recent accident in Uttarakhand. Vehicle can be seen on fire and Pant is lying on the ground. @TheLallantop pic.twitter.com/mK8QbD2EIq — Siddhant Mohan (@Siddhantmt) December 30, 2022

According to Dr. Sushil Nagar, Rishabh has suffered wounds on his forehead and left eye and there has been a ligament tear at his left knee as well and abrasions at his back. As per X-ray reports there are no fractures nor any burn areas on his body.

The 25-year-old was earlier left out of the ODI & T20 squad for India for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka.

With Australia set to tour India early next year for a four-Test series, Pant was expected to play to critical role in the series that might go to decide whether India can make it to the final of the World Test Championship for the second time in a row.



