Rishabh Pant’s Car Crashes Into Divider, CCTV Footage Goes VIRAL

The CCTV footage of the accident is going viral on social media.
New Delhi: Star India cricketer, Rishabh Pant suffered a freaky accident on early Friday morning suffered severe injuries as his car collided with a divider near Roorkee. According to the police, the cricketer dozed off while driving and as a result, he lost his control and the BMW car crashed into the divider.
The DGP of Uttarakhand Police, Ashok Kumar, said that the cricketer was alone in the car and had to break the window to escape the burning vehicle. Pant’s car met with an accident between Manglaur and Narsan in Haridwar district.
The CCTV footage of the accident is going viral on social media and in the hazy video, it can be seen that Pant driving the car crashed into the divider before it caught fire.
Rishabh pant car was totally damaged, thank god nothing serious injury has happened to him 🙏#RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/yvSKqb8VCT
— Rishabh pant fans club (@rishabpantclub) December 30, 2022
According to Dr. Sushil Nagar, Rishabh has suffered wounds on his forehead and left eye and there has been a ligament tear at his left knee as well and abrasions at his back. As per X-ray reports there are no fractures nor any burn areas on his body.
Meanwhile, the Indian team that takes on Sri Lanka in a white-ball series was announced a couple of days back and Rishabh Pant’s omission from the T20I and ODI squad became a talking point. He has been a serial match-winner for the country in Test cricket but has not lived up to the expectations in the white-ball format.
Published Date: December 30, 2022 11:47 AM IST
