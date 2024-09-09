HDFC Life, one of India’s leading insurers, has launched its latest campaign featuring cricketer Rishabh Pant. This campaign underscores the importance of preparation in overcoming life’s challenges and uncertainties, positioning Term plans as a vital safety net for individuals and their families.

Rishabh Pant’s Story Powers HDFC Life’s Latest Protection Campaign on Preparing Today for a Secure Tomorrow

The campaign film portrays an uplifting narrative that mirrors Rishabh Pant’s bounceback journey. It shows Rishabh reflecting on life’s unpredictability and recalling a pivotal moment from his childhood when his mother’s words guided him through a setback. The story transitions to the present where a well-prepared Rishabh confidently faces the world highlighting that every challenge can be overcome through foresight and planning – much like how life insurance offers financial security in times of crisis.

Rishabh Pant’s ongoing association with HDFC Life has grown stronger over the past year. His journey, both on and off the field, resonates deeply with the brand’s core value of ‘Sar Utha Ke Jiyo’- living life with pride and confidence.

Speaking about his continued partnership, Rishabh Pant said, “It’s been an incredible journey with HDFC Life. This campaign is close to my heart as it reflects the essence of bouncing back from challenges. HDFC Life has consistently encouraged individuals to be proactive about securing their future, and I’m proud to be part of this effort.“

Vishal Subharwal – Chief Marketing Officer and Group Head Strategy at HDFC Life, elaborated on the campaign’s significance, “Rishabh Pant’s bounceback story is one that inspires us as a nation. India remains largely underinsured, and through this campaign, we hope to encourage people to prioritise securing their futures and protecting their loved ones. We aim to not only resonate emotionally but also raise awareness about the importance of life insurance as a reliable safety net.”

Vikram Pandey, Chief Creative Officer, Leo Burnett, South Asia, said, “Life can be unpredictable. The only way to ensure a secure future is when you are prepared not only for the wins but also for failures. Our latest film for HDFC Life shares this poignant message with a heartwarming example of the real-life hero – Rishabh Pant, who has fought against all odds for his future. We hope this film will be inspirational to our audiences to plan for their family’s future.”

The campaign will be available across multiple media platforms, including television, digital, print, and outdoor.

Term plans are one of the simplest and most essential types of life insurance. These plans provide financial coverage for a specific period in exchange for a fixed premium, ensuring your loved ones are financially protected in your absence. This coverage can enable them manage various expenses and secure their financial future. HDFC Life offers term insurance plans starting at just Rs. 21# per day for a cover of Rs. 1 crore. The Company also provides additional rider# options for extra coverage and a Return of Premium# (ROP) Option. In FY24, HDFC Life settled 99.50% of Individual Death Claims, reflecting its commitment to policyholders.

For more information, please visit www.hdfclife.com.You may also connect with us on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), YouTube, and LinkedIn.