Monday, October 24, 2022
HomeNationalRishi Sunak Favourite For Top Post, Johnson Drops Comeback Bid
National

Rishi Sunak Favourite For Top Post, Johnson Drops Comeback Bid

admin
By admin
0
50



Rishi Sunak Live: As Penny Mordaunt- the only other candidate- is scrambling to persuade Tory MPs for support, Rishi Sunak is set to be UK’s next prime minister. Earlier, Boris Johnson withdrew his candidature from the race late last night. Priti Patel, a loyalist of former British prime minister Boris Johnson, on Monday came out in support of Rishi Sunak to take over at 10 Downing Street as the Conservative Party leader after her former boss withdrew from the leadership contest.Also Read – UK Caller Calls Rishi Sunak ‘Not British Enough’, Compares Him To Al Qaeda, Gets Schooled

Also Read – UK Political Crisis: Rishi Sunak Could Be Next PM, Boris Johnson Pulls Out Of Race Also Read – Rishi Sunak Confirms His Candidacy For UK PM, Says He Wants To Fix Economy



  • 4:56 PM IST


    Labour MP Chris Bryant said that if Sunak becomes prime minister, the British electoral system will look “no more democratic than a banana republic”.



  • 4:52 PM IST


    Rishi Sunak Inching Closer To Top Post, Formal Announcement likely at 6.30 pm.



  • 4:36 PM IST


    UK Prime Minister Race LIVE: Several prominent Conservative MPs visited Rishi Sunak’s campaign headquarters, BBC reported.



  • 4:35 PM IST




  • 4:34 PM IST


    UK Prime Minister Race LIVE: Rishi Sunak poised to become prime minister and the country’s first leader of colour, after Boris Johnson ended his bid to return to power in a move no one saw coming.



  • 4:32 PM IST


    UK Prime Minister Race LIVE: Rishi Sunak- who was defeated by Liz Truss in the leadership contest- has the public endorsement of more than half of Tory MPs





Source link

Previous articleCheck Exam Date, Official Website, Preparation Tips For Candidates
Next articleSharing Festival Photos Via WhatsApp Follow These Steps To Send Best Quality Pictures
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

sathish on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
zidane on Employees Demand Work From Home as Heavy Rains Batter City, Flood Several Areas
sathish on Five Skincare Mistakes To Avoid
john stanley on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less - lrcompany on The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less
Coronavirus Origins News Review at 2 p.m. [Inoreader digest] on Masks Covid 19 Appropriate Behaviour To Continue As New Omicron Sub Variants Emerge In India
Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record - The Times of Bengal - on Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record
anupatel on The Maker Of Chivas, 100 Pipers, Jameson … Delaying $244 Million Tax Probe: Indian Govt

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677