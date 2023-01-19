Home

Rishi Sunak Gives Befitting Reply To Pakistan-origin UK MP Over BBC documentary on PM Modi | Watch

Prominent Indian-origin UK citizens condemned the series. Prominent UK Citizen Lord Rami Ranger said the “BBC caused a great deal of hurt to over a billion Indians.”

Rishi Sunak shuts down Pak-origin UK MP over BBC documentary on PM Modi

New Delhi: What can be termed as an indirect support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Thursday defended his Indian counterpart in the British Parliament and distanced himself from the BBC documentary series, saying he “doesn’t agree with the characterization”.

The remark of Sunak on the controversial documentary was made when the issued was raised by Pakistan-origin MP Imran Hussain in the British parliament.

UK Government PM Rishi Sunak Criticizes BBC Report: UK PM Rishi Sunak dismisses Pakistani-origin Imran Hussain, a British MP, appearing in the House in connection with an allegation against PM Modi, which was conducted by BBC. pic.twitter.com/Uu3O72g1tU — (@kapilkumaron) January 19, 2023

“He (PM Modi) was, in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office’s own words, directly responsible for this violence. Given that hundreds were brutally killed and that families across India and the world, including here in the UK, are still without justice, does the prime minister agree with his diplomats in the foreign office that Modi was directly responsible and what more does the foreign office know of his involvement in this grave act of ethnic cleansing?” MP Imran Hussain asked.

To this, Sunak retorted: “Mr Speaker, the UK government’s position on this has been clear and long standing and hasn’t changed. Of course, we don’t tolerate persecution anywhere, but I am not sure I agree at all with the characterization the honorable gentleman has put forward.” UK’s National broadcaster BBC aired a two-part series attacking PM Narendra Modi’s tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister during the Gujarat riots of 2002. The documentary sparked outrage and was removed from select platforms.

Condemning the biased reporting of BBC, Rami tweeted, “@BBCNews You have caused a great deal of hurt to over a billion Indians It insults a democratically elected@PMOIndia Indian Police & the Indian judiciary. We condemn the riots and loss of life & also condemn your biased reporting.”

MEA Reacts

Ministry of External Affairs also reacted to the BBC report and said that this is a completely biased copy.

While addressing a weekly briefing in New Delhi, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “We think this is a propaganda piece. This has no objectivity. This is biased. Do note that this hasn’t been screened in India. We don’t want to answer more on this so that this doesn’t get much dignity.”

He even raised questions on “the purpose of the exercise and the agenda behind it.”

“The documentary is a reflection of the agency and individuals that are peddling this narrative again. It makes us wonder about the purpose of the exercise and the agenda behind it; frankly, we do wish to dignify these efforts,” he added.



