Rishi Sunak Indian origin PM Of United Kingdom Has Pakistan Connection Too Here How

London: Indian-origin Rishi Sunak on Monday became the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom after Boris Johnson and Lizz Truss vacated the office in quick succession. Also, he is the third Conservative Party Prime Minister in this calendar year.

With Rishi Sunak at the helm of affairs, becoming the first non-White Prime Minister of Britain, India and Pakistan, the arch-rivals, are in a kind of competition of sorts to share the historical moment with a thick slice of pride even though neither has played any role in his elevation.

As a few sources, including Wikipedia, tell, Rishi Sunak`s grandparents originated from British India, their birthplace being Gujranwala, which lies in modern-day Pakistan`s Punjab province. Hence, indirectly, and ultimately, the new UK PM is an Indian and a Pakistani at the same time.

A Twitter user going by the name of Queen Lioness 86 posted a series of tweets on July 25 this year, “RISHI SUNAK The _Sunaks_ are a _Punjabi Khatri_ family from _Gujranwala_, now in Pakistan. _Khatri_ is a caste that is predominantly found in India, but also in Pakistan and Afghanistan. Traditionally, they were mostly employed in commercial professions, artisanal occupations.”

“Ramdas Sunak_, Rishi’s paternal grandfather, left Gujranwala to work as a clerk in Nairobi in 1935. Gujranwala is the birthplace of the founder of the Sikh Empire, _Maharaja Ranjit Singh_. The move to Nairobi was linked to deteriorating Hindu-Muslim relations.”

Queen Lioness 86 has in fact shared what reads like a family tree with vast information.