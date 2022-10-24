Monday, October 24, 2022
HomeNationalRishi Sunak Indian origin PM Of United Kingdom Has Pakistan Connection Too...
National

Rishi Sunak Indian origin PM Of United Kingdom Has Pakistan Connection Too Here How

admin
By admin
0
55



London: Indian-origin Rishi Sunak on Monday became the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom after Boris Johnson and Lizz Truss vacated the office in quick succession. Also, he is the third Conservative Party Prime Minister in this calendar year.Also Read – Rishi Sunak Is The New United Kingdom Prime Minister, Becomes First Indian-origin To Take Top Post

With Rishi Sunak at the helm of affairs, becoming the first non-White Prime Minister of Britain, India and Pakistan, the arch-rivals, are in a kind of competition of sorts to share the historical moment with a thick slice of pride even though neither has played any role in his elevation. Also Read – Who is Rishi Sunak? All You Need to Know About UK First Indian-Origin Prime Minister

As a few sources, including Wikipedia, tell, Rishi Sunak`s grandparents originated from British India, their birthplace being Gujranwala, which lies in modern-day Pakistan`s Punjab province. Hence, indirectly, and ultimately, the new UK PM is an Indian and a Pakistani at the same time. Also Read – My Utmost Priority is to Bring Our Party, Country Together, Says UK PM Rishi Sunak| LIVE

A Twitter user going by the name of Queen Lioness 86 posted a series of tweets on July 25 this year, “RISHI SUNAK The _Sunaks_ are a _Punjabi Khatri_ family from _Gujranwala_, now in Pakistan. _Khatri_ is a caste that is predominantly found in India, but also in Pakistan and Afghanistan. Traditionally, they were mostly employed in commercial professions, artisanal occupations.”

“Ramdas Sunak_, Rishi’s paternal grandfather, left Gujranwala to work as a clerk in Nairobi in 1935. Gujranwala is the birthplace of the founder of the Sikh Empire, _Maharaja Ranjit Singh_. The move to Nairobi was linked to deteriorating Hindu-Muslim relations.”

Queen Lioness 86 has in fact shared what reads like a family tree with vast information.





Source link

Previous articleJustice Clarence Thomas temporarily blocks Lindsey Graham’s testimony in Georgia election interference probe
Next articleHurry Up! One Day Left to Apply For 40 Posts at nainitalbank.co.in
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

sathish on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
zidane on Employees Demand Work From Home as Heavy Rains Batter City, Flood Several Areas
sathish on Five Skincare Mistakes To Avoid
john stanley on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less - lrcompany on The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less
Coronavirus Origins News Review at 2 p.m. [Inoreader digest] on Masks Covid 19 Appropriate Behaviour To Continue As New Omicron Sub Variants Emerge In India
Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record - The Times of Bengal - on Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record
anupatel on The Maker Of Chivas, 100 Pipers, Jameson … Delaying $244 Million Tax Probe: Indian Govt

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677