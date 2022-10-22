Rishi Sunak, Narayan Murthy’s Son-In-Law, Consolidates Early Lead

The Race To United Kingdom PM: Rishi Sunak, son-in-law of Narayan Murthy, founder of Infosys, has consolidated an early lead by securing 100 members of Parliament required to make it to the shortlist for the race to replace Liz Truss as Conservative Party leader.Also Read – Economic Collapse of Britain | An Analysis

The 42-year-old frontrunner’s tally continues to grow as former Prime Minister Boris Johnson flies back from his Caribbean holiday to reportedly also join the contest. Boris Johnson arrived back in Britain on Saturday as he considers an audacious attempt to win a second term as prime minister only weeks after he was forced to step down. Johnson cut short a Caribbean trip to join the race to replace outgoing leader Liz Truss, with allies telling British media he was “up for it”. Also Read – Liz Truss Quits as UK PM: All Eyes on Rishi Sunak; Boris Johnson Might Contest Again | Key Points

According to a poll by Opinium, UK voters would prefer Sunak and Mordaunt over Johnson as the next PM. When asked to choose between Sunak or Johnson, 44% chose Sunak, and 31% chose his former boss, research conducted by Opinium on Thursday night found. Also Read – Liz Truss Quits Amid Economic Crisis: Who Will be Next UK PM? List of Probable Candidates Here

Why Johnson Wants Sunak To Stand Down Despite Being Ahead In The Race

According to media reports, Boris Johnson is urging Rishi Sunak to stand down and let him come back to replace Liz Struss. Johnson is claiming to Conservative MPs — that only he can save the party from facing defeat in the elections due in December 2024.

Ex-Home Secretary Priti Patel backs Boris Johnson

Former Home Secretary Priti Patel has come out in support of her former boss Boris Johnson, reported BBC on 22 October. Extending her support, she wrote on Twitter, “Boris has the mandate to deliver our elected manifesto and a proven track record getting the big decisions right.”

Rishi Sunak Ahead In The Race

Former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak and House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt are among the bookmakers’ favourites – along with Johnson, who was forced to resign by the party just over three months ago after becoming mired in scandals over his ethics and finances. His return would be a remarkable resurrection for a politician who is popular and polarizing in equal measure.

Sources from Sunak’s campaign told the BBC that he has secured support from a number of senior colleagues, including former Health Secretary Sajid Javid, Security Minister Tom Tugendhat and former Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

Johnson was ousted by a series of ethics scandals just three months ago but boarded a flight back to London from his vacation in the Dominican Republic, days after the dramatic resignation of his successor, Liz Truss.