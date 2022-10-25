Rishi Sunak To Take Oath As UK PM Today Meet King Charles III Address The Nation At 4 PM

London: Indian-origin Rishi Sunak will take oath as the new Prime Minister of Britain on Tuesday. On Monday, the Conservative Party’s parliamentary committee elected Sunak as the leader. King Charles-III will hand over the PM’s appointment letter to Sunak today, i.e., on Tuesday.Also Read – ‘Champion of fintech’: Crypto World Rejoices Rishi Sunak’s Elevation As UK PM

According to a BBC report, Liz Truss will first hold a cabinet meeting at 1:30 pm Indian time. She will address the country for the last time as Prime Minister from the PM House at 2:45 pm. She will then go to Buckingham Palace and submit her resignation to King Charles III. Later, King Charles-III will give the PM's appointment letter to Sunak. Sunak will address the nation from the PM House at 4 pm after officially becoming the Prime Minister.

The biggest challenge is to improve the economic condition of Britain

After assuming the post of Prime Minister, Sunak will face many challenges. The most difficult challenge will be to improve the UK economy. According to 'The Guardian', Sunak said after a private meeting with party MPs, "We have all the problems that we had before and now there is also an economic crisis. Together we will get out of this crisis. We have to be united on every front. I love the Conservative Party, will serve it. To give something back to the country is the biggest honor of my life. I promise that I will work honestly."

A big reason for Sunak’s victory is his banker image. The biggest reason for the failure of Truss as PM was the failure on the economic front. Inflation in Britain was a key issue of elections. There is economic instability in Britain, after which Sunak, who had been the finance minister in the Johnson government, brought the economic bailout plan which was highly appreciated by the middle class and his popularity among the people increased.