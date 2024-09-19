Home

Rishikesh-Karnaprayag Rail Line: A boost to Uttarakhand’s connectivity | All you need to know

Rishikesh-Karnaprayag Rail Line

New Delhi: In a major boost to Uttarakhand’s Devbhoomi tourism, the Ministry of Railways recently shared an update on the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag New BG Rail Line project. The project promises to enhance accessibility to the Char Dham pilgrimage sites. Spread to over 125.20 kilometers, the project will boost infrastructure in five key districts of the state.

In a tweet, the ministry highlighted the ongoing work and highlighted the progress made in both the station construction and tunnel work. The Ministry of Railways’ post was accompanied by images showcasing the progress of the project, illustrating the scale and complexity of the ongoing work.

Rishikesh-Karnaprayag New BG Rail Line project: Key Details

176 kilometers have been completed of the tunnels, according to the ministry,

The project involves the development of 11 stations along the route

The tunnels will ensure a smoother and faster travel experience for pilgrims and locals alike.

The Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail line, once completed, will play a pivotal role to improve the connectivity to the Char Dham, simplifying travel to these sacred destinations. This will also facilitate the religious tourism which will further contribute to the overall economic and infrastructural growth of the region.

The Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail project plays a key role in the government’s vision to tranform Uttarakhand’s infrastructure and boost connectivity to its remote regions. By linking Rishikesh, the gateway to the Himalayas, with Karnaprayag, the project will create a seamless rail network in Devbhoomi, providing significant benefits to both local residents and pilgrims.











