Risky Rescue: Porcupine Parents Protected Their Child From Leopard Attack

In the video, which is doing rounds on social media, the porcupine parents can be seen crossing the road with their baby when a leopard comes in front of them to attack their baby. The two, then try to safe the baby by keeping the it in between.

Viral Video: A video shared by IAS officer Supriya Sahu shows how porcupine parents saved their babies from a leopard attack. The video shared on her Twitter account sums up parental instincts and how they can go beyond anything to safe them from harm.

In the video, which is doing rounds on social media, the porcupine parents can be seen crossing the road with their babies when a leopard comes in front of them to attack them. The two, then try to safe the baby by keeping the it in between. The sharp quills prevented the leopard from getting any closer to the baby.

“Porcupine parents provide Z class security to their baby from a leopard, fighting valiantly & thwarting all attempts of the leopard to even touch their baby. Most incredible. By the way a baby porcupine is called ‘porcupette’,” the video caption reads.

Porcupine parents provide Z class security to their baby from a leopard,fighting valiantly & thwarting all attempts of the leopard to even touch their baby. Most incredible ❤️ By the way a baby porcupine is called ‘porcupette’. Video- unknown shared on SM pic.twitter.com/wUdVb3RTs7 — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) January 20, 2023

The video since been shared have received more than 45 thousand likes and over 750 retweets.

The comments section is replete with words like “amazing” and “ rare footage”, “long live parents”.



