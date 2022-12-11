Sunday, December 11, 2022
National

Rizwan-Babar Fall After Lunch, Hosts In Spot Of Bother

live

LIVE PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 3 Score: Get ball-by-ball commentary of the second Test at Multan. Check playing XI, Live streaming details.

Saud Shakeel

7* (35) 0x4, 0x6

Imam-ul-Haq

14 (26) 2×4, 0x6

Will Jacks

(0.3-0-2-0)*

Jack Leach

(12-0-49-0)

LIVE PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 3 Score & Updates

LIVE Pakistan vs England 2nd Test, Day 3 Score & Updates, Multan

Multan: Fantastic fifties by Harry Brook and Ben Duckett helped England gain control over hosts Pakistan on Day 2 of the second Test, despite Abrar Ahmed’s 10 wickets on red-ball debut, here on Saturday.

After finishing with superb figures of 7-144 in the first innings, Abrar picked three of the five wickets to fall in England’s second innings but the visitors ended Day 2 on 202 for 5, with a lead of 281 runs.

Beginning the day, Ollie Pope bowled Babar Azam early in the morning session as England began to claw back into the game after a mixed opening day. Jack Leach then bowled a ripper to get rid of Mohammad Rizwan.

With the ball turning sharply, Ben Stokes threw the ball to his predecessor Joe Root and it brought success for England as the likes of Agha Salman and Mohammad Ali got out in the same over. As Pakistan crumbled, a proactive Stokes brought on Mark Wood towards the end of the first session to close out the innings and he obliged as Pakistan were bowled out for 202.




  • 2:47 PM IST


    LIVE PAK vs ENG 2nd Test, Day 3 Score & Updates: FOUR!!! That is played nicely by Imam-Ul-Haq. It was a tad short in length and it was played against the spin. PAK 98/3. Pak need 257 more with 7 wickets in hand.



  • 2:27 PM IST


    LIVE PAK vs ENG 2nd Test, Day 3 Score & Updates: DROPPED!!! A difficult chance goes down as Saud Shakeel will have a sigh of relief. Mark Wood back into the attack. OUT!! Pace is doing the trick for England. 87/3 (29)



  • 2:10 PM IST


    LIVE PAK vs ENG 2nd Test, Day 3 Score & Updates: Looks like Abdullah Shafique has gone into a shell after the dismissals of Babar Azam and Mohammed Shafique. PAK 76/2 (26)



  • 1:42 PM IST


    LIVE PAK vs ENG 2nd Test, Day 3 Score & Updates: Ollie Robinson gets the better of Babar Azam with almost an identical delivery from the 1st innings. Pakistan are in real trouble after lunch. PAK 67/2 (20.2)



  • 1:21 PM IST


    LIVE PAK vs ENG 2nd Test, Day 3 Score & Updates: OUT!!! Mohammed Rizwan gets a ripper from James Anderson. This is a breakthough England wanted. Babar Azam walks in to accompany Abdullah Shafique. PAK 66/1 (16)



  • 12:26 PM IST


    LIVE PAK vs ENG 2nd Test, Day 3 Score & Updates: BIG APPEAL FOR LBW!!! Umpire gives it OUT!!! But Rizwan reviews it immediately. By the looks of it, there appears to be some bat. There was no ULTRA EDGE in play. Umpire decided to give it NOT OUT!! Good decision. PAK 53/0 (13)



  • 12:15 PM IST


    LIVE PAK vs ENG 2nd Test, Day 3 Score & Updates: Back to back boundaries for Mohammed Rizwan. This is an excellent start by Pakistan as they have promoted Rizwan up the order to take the attack to spin. PAK 46/0 (10.3)



  • 12:00 PM IST


    LIVE PAK vs ENG 2nd Test, Day 3 Score & Updates: FOUR!!! Even with all the fielders around him, Shafique just played it incredibly well against the left arm spin of Jack Leach. Expensive over. PAK 23/0 (6)







Published Date: December 11, 2022 1:47 PM IST



Updated Date: December 11, 2022 1:49 PM IST





admin
admin
