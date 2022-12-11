Rizwan-Babar Fall After Lunch, Hosts In Spot Of Bother

live

LIVE PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 3 Score: Get ball-by-ball commentary of the second Test at Multan. Check playing XI, Live streaming details.

Summary







281 (51.4)

1st Innings



202 (62.5) 275 (64.5)

2nd Innings



100/3 (34.3) Run Rate: (Current: 2.9) PAK need 255 runs to win Last Wicket: Abdullah Shafique b Mark Wood 45 (94) – 83/3 in 28.1 Over Saud Shakeel 7* (35) 0x4, 0x6 Imam-ul-Haq 14 (26) 2×4, 0x6 Will Jacks (0.3-0-2-0)* Jack Leach (12-0-49-0)

Multan: Fantastic fifties by Harry Brook and Ben Duckett helped England gain control over hosts Pakistan on Day 2 of the second Test, despite Abrar Ahmed’s 10 wickets on red-ball debut, here on Saturday.

After finishing with superb figures of 7-144 in the first innings, Abrar picked three of the five wickets to fall in England’s second innings but the visitors ended Day 2 on 202 for 5, with a lead of 281 runs.

Beginning the day, Ollie Pope bowled Babar Azam early in the morning session as England began to claw back into the game after a mixed opening day. Jack Leach then bowled a ripper to get rid of Mohammad Rizwan.

With the ball turning sharply, Ben Stokes threw the ball to his predecessor Joe Root and it brought success for England as the likes of Agha Salman and Mohammad Ali got out in the same over. As Pakistan crumbled, a proactive Stokes brought on Mark Wood towards the end of the first session to close out the innings and he obliged as Pakistan were bowled out for 202.













