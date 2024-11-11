Home

News

‘Not going to create difference…’: RJD Chief Lalu Yadav on Prime Minister’s Jharkhand poll campaign

The Jharkhand Assembly elections are set to be held in two phases on November 13 and 20, with vote counting scheduled for November 23.

Koderma: Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow and rallies in poll-bound Jharkhand, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief Lalu Yadav on Monday exuded confidence that his party’s candidates will win the state polls and said that Modi ji came and now he is gone.

“The candidate of Mahagathbandhan will win here. It (PM Modi’s roadshow) is not going to create a difference…Modiji has gone, he came and now he is gone,” Lalu said.

BJP sitting MLA Neera Yadav is in the electoral fray against RJD’s Subhash Yadav on Koderma Assembly Constituency. Prime Minister Modi held a road show in Ranchi yesterday. He also held two rallies in Bokaro and Gumla, where he slammed Congress and its allies for “attempting to create a divide between SCs, STs, and OBCs.”

He also said that Congress and its allies “can’t see Adivasis on top,” and have kept Jharkhand backward. In Bokaro, PM Modi launching a scathing attack on the JMM and Congress alliance stating that “BJP-led government is needed in Jharkhand to drive out infiltrators.”

He alleged that both Congress and JMM were attempting to create a divide between SCs, STs, and OBCs saying they enjoyed power by creating divisions. “Everyone needs to stay alert and aware of the major conspiracy by JMM and Congress. They can do anything for power,” he said.

The Jharkhand Assembly elections are set to be held in two phases on November 13 and 20, with vote counting scheduled for November 23. In the previous assembly election, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha won 30 seats, the BJP won 25 and Congress won 16 seats.











