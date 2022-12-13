Tuesday, December 13, 2022
HomeNationalRoads Closed Due To Silent March; Check Alternat Routes, Other Details Here
National

Roads Closed Due To Silent March; Check Alternat Routes, Other Details Here

By admin
0
67


This bandh is called in order to condemn the statement made by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari about Maratha warrior King Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Pune Bandh Today: Roads Closed Due To Silent March; Check Alternat Routes, Other Details Here (Image: Twitter @LetsUppMarathi)
Pune Bandh Today: Roads Closed Due To Silent March; Check Alternat Routes, Other Details Here (Image: Twitter @LetsUppMarathi)

Pune Bandh Today: A bandh has been called by Mahavikas Aghadi and several organisations in Pune  on Tuesday (December 13). This bandh is called in order to condemn the statement made by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari about Maratha warrior King Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Governor Koshyari called Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj an icon of “old times” and called Dr BR Ambedkar and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari “icons of modern times”, sparking controversy. And as a mark of the protest, a silent march will be held from the Sambhaji Maharaj statue at Deccan gymkhana to Lal Mahal Tuesday morning. During the silent march, the traffic on several routes will be disturbed, depending on the situation. Therefore traffic police have issued an advisory advising commuters to avoid certain routes die to road closure.

Pune Bandh Today: Roads Closed For Traffic

  1. Lakshmi Road – Sonya Maruti Chowk to Alka Talkies Chowk (From the start of the procession till passing Belbaug Chowk)
  2. Shivaji Road – S.Go. Barve Chowk to Belbagh Chowk (After the march passes Sevasdan Chowk till the end of the march)
  3. Bajirao Road – Puram Chowk to Appa Balwant Chowk (as required till the march passes Sevasdan Chowk)
  4. Ganesh Road – Phadke Houd to Jijamata Chowk (till passing Morcha Sevadsan Chowk)
  5. No parking is available from Belbagh Chowk to Tilak Chowk today from 7 am till the end of the silent march.
  6. From Narpatgiri Chowk on Nehru Road to 15th August Chowk, from Power House Chowk to KEM Hospital, and from Santakabir Chowk to Laxmi Road, traffic of PMPML buses will be diverted via Seven Loves Chowk and Maldhakka Chowk as required.

Pune Bandh Today: Alternative Route

During the silent march period, the traffic on the above-mentioned routes will be closed as required. Passengers should use Tilak Road, Kelkar Road, and Kumthekar Road to get to the desired destination.




Published Date: December 13, 2022 10:04 AM IST



Updated Date: December 13, 2022 10:05 AM IST





Source link

Previous articleHurry! This Bank Offers Up To 9.59% Interest On Senior Citizens’ Fixed Deposits. Offer Valid Till Dec 20 Only
Next articleOpposition Parties To Hold Silent Protest Today
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
*

Recent Comments

By admin
0
67
Previous articleHurry! This Bank Offers Up To 9.59% Interest On Senior Citizens’ Fixed Deposits. Offer Valid Till Dec 20 Only
Next articleOpposition Parties To Hold Silent Protest Today
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

Monetize your website traffic with yX Media

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677