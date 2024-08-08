Roastea Cafe Shines Bright as India’s Top Cafe

In a brew-tiful moment of victory, the ‘Roastea Cafe‘ at Koramangala, Bangalore, has emerged as the shining star of India’s cafe set-up, sealing the noteworthy title of “Best Cafe in India” in the Standalone Restaurants and Bars category. This remarkable achievement was honored by the renowned ‘Travel + Leisure India and South Asia Magazine‘ – India’s most influential travel magazine, at the glittering at Delicious Dining Awards 2024 ceremony held in Delhi on 5th August 2024.

Chaitanya and Anurag Bhamidipaty accepted the award for Roastea Cafe at Koramangala, which won the noteworthy title of Best Cafe in India

Entrepreneurs Anurag and Chaitanya Bhamidipaty accepted the award, celebrating Roasteas unique menu, striking ambiance, and exceptional service. The cafe triumphed over many prestigious brands, showcasing the founders craftsmanship and commitment to offering the food enthusiasts the best and endearing variety and tastes.

Roastea always believes in creating a unique gourmet menu and presenting their dishes with an artistic and intricate flair. Their focus on pioneering innovations in gastronomy ensures captivating tastes, pleasing service, and complete customer engagement in a homely ambiance, with each element reflecting the creative spirit that defines the art of food.

Chaitanya Bhamidipaty, Co-founder of Roastea, expressed his joy, stating, “Winning the Best Cafe in India award is an incredible honor for us. We have always been dedicated to ensuring that our beverages and food not only taste exceptional but also look inviting. Our continuous innovations in the culinary world aim to enhance the dining experience. This award from Travel + Leisure India recognizes our efforts in creating a warm, welcoming atmosphere and delivering top-notch service, which reflects our responsibility to excellence.”

Anurag Bhamidipaty, Co-founder of Roastea, added, “Winning the award from Travel + Leisure India and South Asia is a celebration of the bespoke experiences created by Roastea. We strive to create memorable experiences that allow our customers to form rituals, build connections, and share stories. By offering a unique combination of quality and variety, we hope to enrich our patrons lives and make each visit to Roastea a special occasion.”

Travel + Leisure India and South Asia, the Indian edition of the American luxury travel and lifestyle magazine, is a source of travel inspiration for luxury travelers, high-net-worth individuals, CEOs, and entrepreneurs. The magazine celebrates destinations, ideas, trends, and the people who create authentic luxury experiences. Winning this award highlights Roastea’s excellence in achieving these high standards.

The brand continues to operate similar cafes in Ahmedabad and Bangalore, with the latest addition being Roastea Cafe at HRBR Layout, Kammanhalli. The brand remains dedicated to delivering exceptional culinary experiences and maintaining its reputation as a leader in the cafe industry.

About Roastea

Incorporated in 2019, by Lawyers turned entrepreneurs Anurag and Chaitanya Bhamidipaty, Roastea is the answer in waiting to Indias yearning for a good cup of tea and coffee with a homemade taste. Roastea started its first vertical – Fresh milk-based “The corporate coffee & tea vending machine” in 2019 with its home-grown own manufacturing setup, catering to MNCs, Corporates, Offices & Business Parks. It grew fast and quickly established its name in pan-India with over 2700 machines in the country. After tasting success in the vending vertical, Roastea successfully expanded into premium cafes and kiosks at captive crowd-pulling locations.

The company has a wide portfolio ranging from filter coffees, western-style coffees (Cappuccino, Latte, Americano), Indian Masala Chais (Elaichi, Ginger, Masala, Tulsi and Lemongrass) to Artisanal Green Teas (Healthy Kah-wahh, Kashmiri Kesar Kahwa, Lemon Ginger and Honey Lemon). The product basket also includes haldi-milk and kaadha as immunity boosters. The premium cafes and kiosks have up to 150 beverage options and also have unique menu with upto 200 curated dishes to satiate the hunger pangs and thirst of on-the-go consumers at airports, malls, office complexes and high streets.