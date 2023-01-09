After 6 years spending as the manager of Belgium, the Spaniard Martinez moves to Southwestern part of Europe, having led the Red Devils to their best ever FIFA ranking and a 3rd place finish in the FIFA World Cup.

Roberto Martinez Appointed as New Coach of Portugal National Football Team. (Image: Twitter)

Lisbon: The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) announced former Belgium manager Roberto Martinez as the new coach of the Portugal National Football Team on Monday.

After 6 years spending as the manager of Belgium, the Spaniard Martinez moves to Southwestern part of Europe, having led the Red Devils to their best ever FIFA ranking and a 3rd place finish in the FIFA World Cup.

“He would have to be ambitious, knowledgeable about international football, used to training players at the highest level, and with experience in major leagues and national teams. The place of birth of the new coach was never relevant,” said Fernando Gomes, President of FPF.

‘Hello Portugal, I am very happy to be here. See you Soon!’, Martinez said in a video uploaded on Portugal Football Team’s social media handle.

‘I am delighted to represent one of the most talented teams in the world’, the Spaniard also added.

The 49-year-old Spaniard is the third foreigner to coach the Portuguese national team, having already worked at English clubs Swansea, Wigan, and Everton.

He succeeds the sacked Fernando Santos, who led the Portuguese national team since 2014, having won Euro 2016 and the 2019 European Nations League.

Portugal bowed out in the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, losing 1-0 on the hands of Morocco. The Selecaos’ best ever finish in the World Cup, is a 4th place finish back in 2006 World Cup in Germany.



