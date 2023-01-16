National

Robin Uthappa’s 29-Ball Fifty For Dubai Capitals Vs Gulf Giants In ILT20 Drives Netizens Crazy

admin
35Views
Read Time:2 Minute, 28 Second


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Robin Uthappa’s 29-Ball Fifty For Dubai Capitals Vs Gulf Giants In ILT20 Drives Netizens Crazy

Robin Uthappa scored 79 off 46 balls as Dubai Capitals finished their 20 overs at 182/8 against Gulf Giants in International League T20.

Robin Uthappa at ILT20, Robin Uthappa vs Gulf Giants, Robin Uthappa at Dubai Capitals, Robin Uthappa at International League T20, Robin Uthappa T20 batting stats, Robin Uthappa in T20s, Robin Uthappa, ILT20, International League T20, Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants, Cricket news,
Robin Uthappa in action for Dubai Capitals against Gulf Giants. (Image: Twitter/ILT20)

New Delhi: Robin Uthappa might have retired from international cricket but the former India batter still have fires inside him as the right-hander scored a quickfire 29-ball half-century for Delhi Capitals against Gulf Giants in the ongoing International League T20 (ILT20) on Monday.

Batting first at the Dubai International Stadium, Uthappa opened the innings for Dubai and was at his attacking best, hitting the opposition all round the park giving his team a perfect start.

Such was Uthappa’s dominance, that out of 71 runs for the opening wicket, Root’s contribution was mere six. However, Uthappa was finally out for 79 off 46 balls that included 10 fours and two sixes.

Riding on Uthappa’s knock, and contributions from Rovman Powell and Sikander Raza helped Dubai Capitals reach 182/8. Meanwhile, netizens were all praise for the former IPL star stating he shouldn’t have retired from cricket as he has a lot left in him.

Here is how they reacted.

Topics




Published Date: January 16, 2023 10:15 PM IST





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories