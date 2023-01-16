Home

Robin Uthappa’s 29-Ball Fifty For Dubai Capitals Vs Gulf Giants In ILT20 Drives Netizens Crazy

Robin Uthappa scored 79 off 46 balls as Dubai Capitals finished their 20 overs at 182/8 against Gulf Giants in International League T20.

New Delhi: Robin Uthappa might have retired from international cricket but the former India batter still have fires inside him as the right-hander scored a quickfire 29-ball half-century for Delhi Capitals against Gulf Giants in the ongoing International League T20 (ILT20) on Monday.

Batting first at the Dubai International Stadium, Uthappa opened the innings for Dubai and was at his attacking best, hitting the opposition all round the park giving his team a perfect start.

Such was Uthappa’s dominance, that out of 71 runs for the opening wicket, Root’s contribution was mere six. However, Uthappa was finally out for 79 off 46 balls that included 10 fours and two sixes.

Riding on Uthappa’s knock, and contributions from Rovman Powell and Sikander Raza helped Dubai Capitals reach 182/8. Meanwhile, netizens were all praise for the former IPL star stating he shouldn’t have retired from cricket as he has a lot left in him.

Here is how they reacted.

Robin Uthappa in ILT20 : 79(46) | 4s – 10 | 6s – 2

43(33) | 4s – 3 | 6s – 2#WhistlePodu | #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/q0VNjMY0YJ — CSK Fans Army™ (@CSKFansArmy) January 16, 2023

Robin Uthappa scored 79 in 46 balls with 10 fours and 2 sixes for Dubai Capitals in the ILT20. A great innings by Robbie! pic.twitter.com/iNI0eyRvfV — Manohar Cricketer (@Manohar48_) January 16, 2023

57 Inside first six over for Robin Uthappa ❤️ legend — Rashid khan (@Rashidullah196) January 16, 2023

Robin Uthappa with the green belt for the highest run-getter in ILT20. pic.twitter.com/lselxTqp9A — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 16, 2023

