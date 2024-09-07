Robotic Total Knee Replacement: Precision is Paramount Dr Surya Udai Singh, Senior Consultant- Orthopaedics & Robotic Knee Replacement, Narayana Hospital-RN Tagore

Robotic total knee replacement surgery, also known as robot-assisted surgery, has revolutionized the field of surgical procedures by offering improved component positioning and alignment, better gap balancing, soft tissue balancing, and superior functional outcomes and control compared to conventional techniques. The procedure offers precision that is paramount. The primary motivation for opting for robotic surgery is its enhanced precision, flexibility, accurate implant positioning, balanced flexion-extension gaps, and proper ligament tensioning. Robotic surgery also enables minimally invasive procedures, which provide numerous benefits for patients. These include fewer complications like surgical site infections, reduced pain without the need for a tourniquet, shorter hospital stays, faster recovery times, and smaller, less noticeable scars.Conventional TKR, despite being a satisfactory procedure overall, often results in inferior patient satisfaction and functional outcomes, with up to 20% of patients remaining dissatisfied with conventional TKR results. Now, the time has come when surgeons aim to avoid leaving anything to chance. It is evident that success in the cases of knee surgeries can be ensures with advanced technology like robotics. It is widely acknowledged that robotic surgery is safe, with minimal risks compared to traditional open surgery. The precision and minimally invasive nature of robotic procedures contributes to a lower risk of infection, improved implant stability, and other complications.There are various methods for performing robotic total knee replacement, including image-based and imageless systems, passive, semi-active, and active systems, as well as open/close source options. Typically associated with minimally invasive surgery, robotic surgery utilizes a system consisting of computer software that converts anatomical information into a virtual, patient-specific 3D reconstruction of the knee joint. The surgeon gathers detailed anatomical information using either a preoperative CT scan (image-based) or a combination of X-rays and intraoperative bone mapping (imageless). This data is used to create a virtual model of the knee, allowing the surgeon to plan the surgery, including bone cuts, implant placement, and alignment, tailored to the patient’s anatomy. During the procedure, a robotic device helps execute this plan with great precision, which improves the accuracy of complex surgical tasks.Studies have shown that complication rates with newer robotic systems are low. For example, some studies report no complications or conversions to manual total knee replacement, even in a group of 40 cases.India is on the path to becoming one of the global leaders in robotic-assisted total knee replacement. Constant innovation and development in the field of robotic surgery are expected to lower costs and expand applications. Top hospitals in the country have been performing robotic total knee surgeries now. A case in point is Narayana Health that offers robotic-assisted total knee replacement procedures for severe osteoarthritis of the knee. Its robotic surgery program boasts an experienced team specializing in using the CUVIS surgical system for minimally invasive total knee replacement. With the surgeon planning the entire surgery preoperatively and the robotic bone cuts being precise to micrometers, patients experience shorter recovery times, with most returning to normal activities within two to three weeks instead of the five to six weeks typically associated with conventional knee replacement surgery.Robotic total knee replacement surgery represents a significant advancement in orthopedic care, offering numerous benefits over conventional methods. The precision, enhanced patient outcomes, and reduced recovery times associated with this technology are transforming the landscape of knee replacement surgeries. As innovations continue to drive the development of robotic-assisted procedures, the accessibility and affordability of this cutting-edge technology are expected to improve, further solidifying its role as the gold standard in knee replacement. With institutions like Narayana Health leading the way, India is poised to become a global leader in robotic-assisted orthopedic surgeries, providing patients with superior surgical options and paving the way for a future where precision and patient satisfaction are at the forefront of medical care.