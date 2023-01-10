Home

IND Vs SL, 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma Admits India Could Have Bowled Better Despite 67-Run Win

In reply to India’s 373/7, Sri Lanka rode on captain Dasun Shanaka’s unbeaten 108 to finish at 306/8 in 50 overs. India take 1-0 lead in the series.

Umran Malik celebrates after taking a wicket against Sri Lanka. (Image: BCCI)

New Delhi: India captain Rohit Sharma felt they could have bowled better despite clinching a 67-run victory in the first ODI against Sri Lanka on Tuesday in Guwahati. Chasing, 374, Sri Lanka were eight down for 206, but Dasun Shanaka’s unbeten ton helped them finish at 306/8 in 50 overs.

Batting first, India rode on Shubman Gill (72), Rohit Sharma (83) and Virat Kohli’s (113) 45th ODI ton to post a mammoth total. In reply, when it looked like the game would finish quickly, Shanaka and Kasun Rajitha stitched a 100-run stand for the ninth wicket to delay India’s win.

In the end, Shanaka was unbeaten on 108 runs. “We started off well with the bat, it was a great effort from all batters. The platform was set for all the batters, I thought we could have bowled better. Don’t want to be too critical, as the conditions were not easy,” Rohit said after the game.

“It wasn’t easy to bowl under the lights especially when dew comes in. Everyone needs to come to the party if you want to win, but we bowled well upfront. You got to be in the game to take those half chances,” added the Indian opener.

Although the Indian top-order got runs, there were concerns in the middle order with the likes of Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul perishing cheaply despite getting starts. Rohit felt there are some areas that still needs to be worked upon before travelling to Kolkata for the second game.

“You are not going to have a perfect game always, there are certain areas to work on as a group. All the eleven members need to put an effort collectively,” added Rohit. Both team will fly out to Kolkata to play the second game at Eden Gardens on January 12.



