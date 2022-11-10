Thursday, November 10, 2022
National

Rohit Sharma Breaks Down In Tears After Indias 10-Wicket Loss To England

Defending 169, India failed to pick a single English wicket as Jos Buttler and Alex Hales hammered the opposition at will at Adelaide Oval.

India captain Rohit Sharma in tears in dugout after lost to England. (Image Source: @CricNeelabh)

New Delhi: India captain Rohit Sharma broke down in tears after his team suffered a embarrassing 10-wicket loss against England in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday in Adelaide.

Put into bat first, India rode on half-centuries from Virat Kohli (50) and Hardik Pandya (68) to post 168/6 but it was just about a par-score at the Adelaide Oval.

In reply, England captain Buttler (80 not out) set the tone with three boundaries off Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s opening over but it was Alex Hales (86 not out off) who butchered the Indian attack into submission.

The target was achieved in just 16 overs as England batting line-up clicked for the first time in the tourney and what a day it chose to brings its A game to the fore.

It was one match that was decided in powerplay as India managed only 38 runs in six overs as the archaic style of safety-first approach hurt them terribly.

In complete contrast, England’s top order which looked shaky throughout the league stage, smashed 63 in their six overs. The match was won and lost then and there.

Hales hit as many as seven sixes in his 47-ball knock and his approach showed that there were no demons in the track. He deployed the old-fashioned ‘Sanath Jayasuriya school’ of hitting in the first six overs.

When Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were batting, they were looking to hit through the line unlike Hales and Buttler.

(With PTI  inputs)




Published Date: November 10, 2022 6:58 PM IST



Updated Date: November 10, 2022 7:29 PM IST





