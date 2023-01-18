Rohit Sharma BREAKS MS Dhonis ODI Record For Most Sixes in India

Home

Sports

Rohit Sharma BREAKS MS Dhoni’s ODI Record For Most Sixes in India

Ind vs NZ: Rohit went past Dhoni’s all-time record in the fifth over of the game.

Rohit Breaks Dhoni’s ODI Record

Hyderabad: India captain Rohit Sharma edged former skipper MS Dhoni’s all-time record for most sixes in ODIs in the country on Wednesday during the match against New Zealand. Rohit, who has played 238 matches, has hit 125 sixes, two more than MSD. Sachin Tendulkar is third with 71 maximums coming from his bat, while Yuvraj Singh is fourth on the list. Rohit, who is currently batting, has scored more than 10,000 runs in ODIs, which comprises 29 centuries. Rohit went past Dhoni’s all-time record in the fifth over of the game. He hit a six off Henry Shipley to go past Dhoni.

Earlier in the day, Rohit won the toss and opted to bat first.

At the toss, Rohit said fast-bowling all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur along with left-handed wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan come into the playing eleven. The trio come in place of an injured Shreyas Iyer as well as KL Rahul and Axar Patel not available due to personal reasons.

“Looks a good pitch, little dry. We want to make sure we want to bowl under lights and defend score. We did well against Sri Lanka, but this is a different challenge. Important for us to keep the momentum going. Everyone is pushing each other in the squad. The spirit in the team is really good,” he said at the toss.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami



