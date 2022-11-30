Wednesday, November 30, 2022
HomeNationalRohit Sharma Celebrates Daughter's Birthday in Style Before Leaving For Bangladesh Tour
National

Rohit Sharma Celebrates Daughter’s Birthday in Style Before Leaving For Bangladesh Tour

admin
By admin
0
45


It is no secret Rohit is a family man and does not miss out on any opportunity to show his affection and love toward his daughter.

Rohit Sharma, Rohit Sharma news, Rohit Sharma age, Rohit Sharma updates, Rohit Sharma records, Rohit Sharma captain, Rohit Sharma ipl, Rohit Sharma daughter, Cricket News, India vs Bangladesh, Ind vs Ban, India Tour of Bangladesh, BCCI, BCCI News
Rohit Sharma celebrates daughter birthday

Mumbai: A day before the Indian cricket team leaves for Bangladesh, captain Rohit Sharma was seen doing some daddy duties. ‘Daddy’ Rohit celebrated daughter Samaira’s birthday in advance. It is no secret Rohit is a family man and does not miss out on any opportunity to show his affection and love toward his daughter. Rohit – who was on a break after the T20 World Cup – would be leading the side in Bangladesh.

In a clip shared by Rohit on Instagram, he captions it: “Early birthday celebration for Sammy and we all got a chance to be kids again.”

Here is the clip shared by the Indian captain:

Eyes would be on Rohit to see if he can get among the runs after a poor show in Australia during the T20 World Cup. There have been whispers that he should be axed as the captain of the side after India’s humiliating exit in the semi-final against England.




Published Date: November 30, 2022 8:34 PM IST



Updated Date: November 30, 2022 8:35 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
Bigg Boss 16 After Ishita Dutta Aditi Sharma Backs Tina Datta Over Sajid Khans Comments
Next article
NCAA: Charles Tiu says ex-CSB coach TY Tang ‘still a big part’ of finals-bound Blazers
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
.

Recent Comments

admin
By admin
0
45
Previous article
Bigg Boss 16 After Ishita Dutta Aditi Sharma Backs Tina Datta Over Sajid Khans Comments
Next article
NCAA: Charles Tiu says ex-CSB coach TY Tang ‘still a big part’ of finals-bound Blazers
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677