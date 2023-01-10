National

Rohit Sharma Faces Flak For Hinting no Ishan Kishan Suryakumar Yadav in Indias Playing XI For 1st ODI vs Sri Lanka

Ind vs SL: The non-inclusion of Kishan and Suryakumar is that Shubman Gill would open with captain Rohit and Shreyas Iyer – who has a stupendous 2022 in ODIs – will be trusted.

Guwahati: India captain Rohit Sharma dropped hints of his playing XI for the ODI opener against Sri Lanka in Guwahati on Tuesday. Rohit said that young Ishan Kishan – who is coming off the fastest ODI double-hundred – will not be in the side and No. 1 T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav – who hit his third T20I century in his last outing – will also miss out. The non-inclusion of Kishan and Suryakumar is that Shubman Gill would open with captain Rohit and Shreyas Iyer – who has a stupendous 2022 in ODIs – will be trusted.

Cricket fans are now reacting and questing this call from Rohit:

During the pre-match presser, India captain Rohit Sharma hinted that Suryakumar Yadav may have to miss out on the ODIs. Rohit hinted that Shreyas Iyer is likely to get the nod over Surya.

“It is a great headache to have rather than having no headache. We will look at who has done well for us in ODI cricket and in what situations they have done well,” Rohit said.




