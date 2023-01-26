Rohit Sharma Fans Distribute Food To Needy After India Captain Ends Century Drought
Rohit Sharma scored an international century after almost two years in the third ODI against New Zealand in Indore.
New Delhi: In a nice gesture, fans of Rohit Sharma distributed food packets to the needy people after the India captain ended his century drought with a 101 against New Zealand in the third ODI on January 24.
Rohit Sharma fans distributed food to people after their hero scored a hundred in the 3rd ODI.
Nice gesture from Rohit fans. pic.twitter.com/Cn6D9b3cUp
— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 25, 2023
The Indian captain’s fans, whose names were unknown, collaborated with Thagaam Foundation, an NGO in Chennai who distributed foods to the needy people in the state. “With love from Rohit Sharma comeback century,” read the writing on the sticker above the food packets.
.@ImRo45 💙 pic.twitter.com/KurIYTjdEV
— . (@MbRohit45) January 25, 2023
Riding on Rohit’s 30th ODI century, India posted 385/9 against New Zealand. In reply, New Zealand fell 90 runs short, thus losing the series 0-3. Rohit also equalled former Australian captain Ricky Ponting on 30 tons in the 50-over format.
Published Date: January 26, 2023 12:50 PM IST
Updated Date: January 26, 2023 1:07 PM IST
