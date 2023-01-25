National

Rohit Sharma Gives Update on Jasprit Bumrahs Team India Comeback

Claiming that he is not too sure about Bumrah, Rohit admitted that he hopes the pacer is back for the last two Tests versus Australia. 

Indore: While there is not much known about Jasprit Bumrah’s comeback, India captain Rohit Sharma provided a much-needed update on the premier pacer on Tuesday after India whitewashed New Zealand in the ODI series. Claiming that he is not too sure about Bumrah, Rohit admitted that he hopes the pacer is back for the last two Tests versus Australia.

“Not too sure about Bumrah, I am hoping he plays next (last) two Tests (against Australia), we don’t want to take any risks with him as back injuries are always critical. We have a lot of cricket coming back after that also,” Rohit said after the match against New Zealand on Tuesday.

Bumrah was added to the India squad for the ODIs versus Sri Lanka, but his name was withdrawn on the eve of the first game. Bumrah has not played international cricket since September last year.

Meanwhile, India became the No. 1 ODI team in the latest ICC ranking after whitewashing NZ.

England, who had gained the top spot merely three days back following New Zealand’s loss to India in the second ODI, are now in second position, with New Zealand slipping to the fourth spot.

Prior to Tuesday’s game, all three sides had been tied on 113 points, with their overall points the deciding differential.

But the latest result means that India are now first with 114 rating points, England sit at the second spot with 113 rating points, while Australia move up into third place with 112 rating points. The New Zealand team has 111 rating points.




Published Date: January 25, 2023 8:21 AM IST



Updated Date: January 25, 2023 8:25 AM IST





