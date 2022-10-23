Sunday, October 23, 2022
HomeNationalRohit Sharma Hails Virat Kohli; Calls MCG Heroics vs Pakistan at the...
National

Rohit Sharma Hails Virat Kohli; Calls MCG Heroics vs Pakistan at the T20 World Cup 2022 as His Best Knock Ever

admin
By admin
0
124



Melbourne: It was a win for the ages as Virat Kohli’s 82* off 53 balls against Pakistan on Sunday at the MCG powered India to a scintillating victory by four wickets. Following the win, Rohit hailed Kohli and called the latter’s MCG heroics his best ever. Claiming that it is always important to get off-the-mark well, Rohit said that this win would give them a lot of confidence. He also asked fans to back the Indian team during this tournament like they did in MCG.Also Read – IND vs PAK: Nasser Hussain Calls Out Fake Tweet On BCCI and ICC Umpires Under His Name, See Here

“Good for our confidence. Always crucial to get off the mark like this. We were in no position to win this. It is Virat’s best knock playing for India. I would expect nothing less from the crowd wherever we go in Australia,” Rohit said at the post-match presentation. Also Read – Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan And Other B-town Celebs Hail Virat Kohli’s Grand Victory Against Pakistan in T20 World Cup – Check Reactions

” I was in the dressing room. I don’t have any words left. You got to expect something like this in a game like this. We wanted to stay in the game for as long as possible. That crucial partnership was the game changing moment for us. The pitch had something in it. There was nice carry. Some swing and seam. Good to see from the bowling perspective,” the Indian captain added. Also Read – Anushka Sharma Called Virat Kohli to Say THIS After His Historic Innings Against Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2022

Brief scores: Pakistan 159/8 in 20 overs (Shan Masood 52 not out, Iftikhar Ahmed 51; Hardik Pandya 3/30, Arshdeep Singh 3/32) lost to India 160/6 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 82 not out, Hardik Pandya 40; Haris Rauf 2/36, Mohammad Nawaz 2/42) by four wickets

India will now play the Netherlands on Wednesday at Sydney Cricket Ground where they would like to continue the winning momentum.





Source link

Previous articleMan United must end relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo, insists Gary Neville
Next articleFive Drown Six Missing In Two Separate Incidents In Bihar
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

sathish on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
zidane on Employees Demand Work From Home as Heavy Rains Batter City, Flood Several Areas
sathish on Five Skincare Mistakes To Avoid
john stanley on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less - lrcompany on The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less
Coronavirus Origins News Review at 2 p.m. [Inoreader digest] on Masks Covid 19 Appropriate Behaviour To Continue As New Omicron Sub Variants Emerge In India
Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record - The Times of Bengal - on Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record
anupatel on The Maker Of Chivas, 100 Pipers, Jameson … Delaying $244 Million Tax Probe: Indian Govt

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677