Team India skipper Rohit Sharma expressed disappointment over loosing out the World Test Championship (WTC) to Australia on Sunday. While talking about the WTC 2023 Final match in the post-match press conference, Rohit Sharma proposed a best-of-three final in the next cycle to decide the World Test Champion. Rohit Sharma also hinted at finding new players for the next WTC cycle between 2023-25.

“I would prefer a best-of-three final for the World Test Championship as it would be ideal to compete over 3 Tests after all the hard work, over 2 years, in reaching the final. However, we need to find a window for that. It would be ideal if there are 3 Tests in the next cycle,” Rohit Sharma said at the post-match press conference.

“June is not the only month to play the WTC final. It could be played anywhere in the world, not just in England,” he added.

Rohit Sharma said that despite the huge target of 444 runs, Team India was hopeful of chasing it and even 280 runs on the final day.

“We have told all players to play freely and put the opposition under pressure. We decided to play fearless cricket in the second innings and got to 60 runs in just 10 overs. We were hopeful of chasing down 444 runs but played some loose shots,” he said.

While talking about the possible changes in the Test squad of Team India. “There are many players doing well in domestic cricket, it is all about finding the players, giving them that space. That will be our focus going forward,” Rohit Sharma.

Rohit Sharma also pointed out the impact of IPL 2023 on the result of the WTC 2023 Final. “You need at least 20-25 days to prepare for a final like this,” Rohit Sharma said as Team India played the WTC 2023 Final just days after the conclusion of IPL 2023.

