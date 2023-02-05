National

Rohit Sharma is Better Than Virat Kohli Kohli, Ex Pakistan Pacer Sohail Khan Gives BOLD Verdict

The 38-year old fast bowler believes that Kohli scores runs based on fitness, while Rohit talks with his bat.

Rohit Sharma is Better Than Virat Kohli Kohli, Ex Pakistan Pacer Sohail Khan Gives BOLD Verdict. (Image: BCCI)

New Delhi: Former Pakistan pacer Sohail Khan, who recently made headlines for claiming himself to be Virat Kohli’s ‘father’ when it comes to seniority has now made another huge remark, this time on both Kohli and India captain Rohit Sharma. Khan feels that Rohit Sharma is a far better batsman than Virat Kohli as he has dominated world cricket for 10-12 years.

“I respect Kohli because he is very big batsman. But as bowler, I feel Rohit Sharma is a far better batsman than him. His technique is superb. He plays the ball very late, like he has all the time in the world,” Sohail said on the Nadir Ali Podcast. 

“He has dominated world cricket in the last 10-12 years”, he further added.

The 38-year old fast bowler believes that Kohli scores runs based on fitness, while Rohit talks with his bat. But he also added that being fit is a good thing as it helps one to reflect automatically.

“Kohli scores runs based on his fitness. If he scores one run, he is immediately ready for the next. Rohit doesn’t do that. He scores one run and doesn’t even try for the next. Rohit scores with his bat. Kohli scores with his bat and by running between the wickets. Again, that is a good thing because when you are that fit, you reflects automatically,” he said.

Rohit and Virat will now be in action for India against Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with the 1st Test starting from Friday in Nagpur.




