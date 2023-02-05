Rohit Sharma is Better Than Virat Kohli Kohli, Ex Pakistan Pacer Sohail Khan Gives BOLD Verdict
The 38-year old fast bowler believes that Kohli scores runs based on fitness, while Rohit talks with his bat.
New Delhi: Former Pakistan pacer Sohail Khan, who recently made headlines for claiming himself to be Virat Kohli’s ‘father’ when it comes to seniority has now made another huge remark, this time on both Kohli and India captain Rohit Sharma. Khan feels that Rohit Sharma is a far better batsman than Virat Kohli as he has dominated world cricket for 10-12 years.
“I respect Kohli because he is very big batsman. But as bowler, I feel Rohit Sharma is a far better batsman than him. His technique is superb. He plays the ball very late, like he has all the time in the world,” Sohail said on the Nadir Ali Podcast.
“He has dominated world cricket in the last 10-12 years”, he further added.
The 38-year old fast bowler believes that Kohli scores runs based on fitness, while Rohit talks with his bat. But he also added that being fit is a good thing as it helps one to reflect automatically.
“Kohli scores runs based on his fitness. If he scores one run, he is immediately ready for the next. Rohit doesn’t do that. He scores one run and doesn’t even try for the next. Rohit scores with his bat. Kohli scores with his bat and by running between the wickets. Again, that is a good thing because when you are that fit, you reflects automatically,” he said.
Rohit and Virat will now be in action for India against Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with the 1st Test starting from Friday in Nagpur.
Published Date: February 5, 2023 10:25 PM IST
Updated Date: February 5, 2023 10:26 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
This Waterfall Flows Upward Watch The Viral Video To See The Miracle And Reason Behind It
[ad_1] Home ViralThis Waterfall Flows Upward, Watch The Viral Video To See The Miracle, And Reason Behind It The waterfall...
Delhi Nursery Admissions 2023-24 Second Selection List Tomorrow. Details Here
[ad_1] Home EducationDelhi Nursery Admissions 2023-24 Second Selection List Tomorrow. Details Here Delhi Nursery Admission 2023-24: Candidates can check and download...
Want to Check Your Bank Balance Using Aadhaar Card? Follow Step-By-Step Guide Here
[ad_1] Home BusinessWant to Check Your Bank Balance Using Aadhaar Card? Follow Step-By-Step Guide Here Aadhaar Card Update: You may...
Shikhar Dhawan Claims Ex Wife Aesha Mukherji Threatened to Circulate Defamatory Messages, Moves to Court
[ad_1] Home SportsShikhar Dhawan Claims Ex Wife Aesha Mukherji Threatened to Circulate Defamatory Messages, Moves to Court "Reputation of a...
Delhi Mayor Election to be Held First During Municipal House Tomorrow After Two Failed Attempts
[ad_1] Home News DelhiDelhi Mayor Election to be Held First During Municipal House Tomorrow After Two Failed Attempts Two sessions...
WhatsApp Rolls Out Ability to Create Avatars on iOS
[ad_1] Users will need to open WhatsApp Settings in order to discover if the feature is already enabled for their...
Average Rating