Rohit Sharma Likely to Bring Yuzvendra Chahal in Place of Axar Patel

India’s Predicted Playing XI vs Netherlands

After a win at MCG that would go down in the history books, Rohit Sharma gets ready for what looks like a much simpler contest against the Netherlands on Thursday at the Sydney Cricket Ground. As for India, there could be a couple of changes that could be incorporated. Axar Patel could make way for Yuzvendra Chahal and there could be a toss-up between Rishabh Pant and Deepak Hooda as reports suggest Hardik Pandya is going to be rested.

"Personally, I have no problem with it (running out for backing up far at the non-striker's end), said Pandya, who played a key role in India's dramatic four-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan in their T20 World Cup opening match.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammad Shami could be three seamers besides Chahal and Ashwin making up the five bowling options.

India’s Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant/Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal

India T20 WC Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami. Standby Players: Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur.

Without any doubt, India would start favourites against the Netherlands.