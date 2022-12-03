Rohit Sharma Likely to Open With Shikhar Dhawan

Ind vs Ban: The Indian team would be strengthened by the return of Rohit and Virat Kohli.

Predicting India’s playing XI for the first ODI vs Bangladesh



Dhaka: In a little over a day, India – led by Rohit Sharma – would take on Bangladesh in the ODI opener at Dhaka on Sunday. While the team will continue to miss star allrounder Ravindra Jadeja and premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah, the Indian side would be strengthened by the return of Rohit and Virat Kohli. The team would like to forget about what happened in New Zealand and take a fresh guard with an eye on the ODI World Cup. With spots up for grabs, players would like to make the most of the opportunities.

So what will be India’s XI?

There is a traffic jam at the top with a number of players vying for the opening spot. In all probability, captain Rohit would open with the experienced Shikhar Dhawan. This also means KL Rahul would bat in the middle order. Without a doubt, Kohli would bat at No. 3 and would be followed by wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. Rahul fits into the No. 5 spot in this mix.

No. 6, 7, 8, and 9 would be loaded with all-rounders of different natures and skills. Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed, and Shardul Thakur are the ones who could make up the lower middle order.

Mohammed Siraj and Shami are likely to be the specialist pacers in the XI. Looks like an interesting side on paper, let us see how they fare.

India’s Predicted XI for 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Md. Shami, Md. Siraj



