Australia handed India their second consecutive defeat in the WTC 2023 Final. The Pat Cummins-led squad dominated Team India from Day 1 and as a result, had a convincing victory by a margin of 209 runs. In a post-match press conference, skipper Rohit Sharma talked about the impact of playing the WTC 2023 Final just days after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

“You need at least 20-25 days to prepare for a final like this,” Rohit Sharma said as Team India played the WTC 2023 Final just days after the conclusion of IPL 2023.

The remarks by the Indian skipper came as many cricket veterans also pointed towards the small window between the IPL and the World Test Championship Final match. The Board of Control of Cricket (BCCI) also faced some ire on the issue

“Which is more significant: India or franchise cricket?” former Team India coach Ravi Shastri asked. He added that the BCCI should decide which tournament is important and if IPL is more important than the WTC Final, then we should ignore it. But, if WTC Final is more important then BCCI should have withdrew the players from the IPL tournament, Shastri stressed.

Team India gave a less than satisfactory performance in the WTC 2023 Final as the bowlers leaked out huge runs while the top order of the Indian team collapsed during the first innings. The big-ticket players couldn’t fulfill the expectations and Australia riding on some exceptional performances from Travis Head and Scott Boland defeated India by 209 runs.

Rahul Dravid, the coach of Team India congratulated the Australian team and also pointed towards the small window between IPL and WTC 2023 Finals.

“The schedules are very tight. We hardly got a few weeks of preparation after the IPL, plus there weren’t any tour games. I’m not here to complain, many congratulations to Australia,” Team India coach Rahul Dravid said.

Updated: 11 Jun 2023, 07:25 PM IST