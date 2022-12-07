Wednesday, December 7, 2022
HomeNationalRohit Sharma Sent To Hospital After Picking Up Injury Against Bangladesh; Confirms...
National

Rohit Sharma Sent To Hospital After Picking Up Injury Against Bangladesh; Confirms BCCI

admin
By admin
0
43


Rohit Sharma Sent To Hospital After Picking Up Injury Against Bangladesh; Report

Rohit Sharma injury, Rohit Sharma hand injury, Rohit Sharma bloodied hand, IND vs BAN, IND vs BAN live, IND vs BAN live streaming, IND vs BAN live score, IND vs BAN 2md ODI, IND vs BAN 2nd ODI live score, where and when to watch IND vs BAN, India Cricket Team, Bangladesh Cricket Team,
Rohit Sharma left the field with blood oozing out of his hands. (Image: Twitter)

Dhaka: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has been sent to hospital after a thumb injury while playing the second ODI against Bangladesh. The incident happened in the second over when Mohammad Siraj was bowling. The right-handed pacer pulled his length back and kept the ball outside the corridor. Anamul was taken by surprise as the ball took an outside edge and went toward the second slip.

“Update: India Captain Rohit Sharma suffered a blow to his thumb while fielding in the 2nd ODI. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He has now gone for scans. Tweeted BCCI.”

India already lost the first ODI match against Bangladesh and now Rohit and Co. are playing to level up the series.

Topics




Published Date: December 7, 2022 12:15 PM IST



Updated Date: December 7, 2022 12:19 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
Live Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Madangir, Madanpur Khadar East, Madanpur Khadar West, Madhu Vihar, Madipur Results | AAP Takes Massive Lead
Next article
Olympic chiefs uphold ban on boxing federation
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
*

Recent Comments

admin
By admin
0
43
Previous article
Live Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Madangir, Madanpur Khadar East, Madanpur Khadar West, Madhu Vihar, Madipur Results | AAP Takes Massive Lead
Next article
Olympic chiefs uphold ban on boxing federation
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

Monetize your website traffic with yX Media

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677