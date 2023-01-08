‘Rohit Sharma Should Handover Captaincy To Hardik Pandya Like MSD Did With Virat Kohli’, Says Ex-India Cricketer

Hardik Pandya has proven his credentials as a captain after leading Gujarat Titans to IPL 2022 title. He has also gained success as an India captain.

Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja believes that Rohit Sharma himself should pass on the captaincy baton to Hardik Pandya just like Mahendra Singh Dhoni did with Virat Kohli during his time. Jadeja’s comments came after Pandya-led India clinched the T20I series against Sri Lanka on Saturday.

“He (Pandya) used Umran well, he’s done all the right things. The only thing, when I see him again I’ll say just because a week ago you were not captain and a week later you are doesn’t mean you don’t have to run as fast as you were running or fielding,” Jadeja was quoted as saying during an interaction with Cricbuzz.

Pandya showed his captaincy credentials when he led Gujarat Titans to IPL 2022 title. Since then, he has captained India against Ireland, New Zealand and now Sri Lanka, passing with flying colours.

With Pandya slowly transforming into a great leader apart from his all-round skills, it gave birth to a debate whether India should try Pandya as Rohit’s replacement as a T20I skipper. “At the moment we’ve still got Rohit Sharma, who has been leading and his records show that he is the best captain.

“There is never a king waiting, all kings had to grab their place. Because waiting means it’s the right of a king who he gives it to. Like Mahendra Singh Dhoni gave it to Virat Kohli, it wasn’t the board or selectors.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni who picked Virat Kohli and said I think you should take it on from here. I feel that’s how it should be,” added Jadeja.



