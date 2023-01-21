Rohit Sharma TROLLS Yuzvendra Chahal in Dressing-Room at Raipur Ahead of 2nd ODI Between Ind-NZ; Video Goes VIRAL
Ind vs NZ: During the clip, captain Rohit Sharma roasts Chahal in style.
Raipur: There is no official update on Yuzvendra Chahal’s status, he has not played since the first ODI versus Sri Lanka at the Baraspara stadium. While there is no confirmation of his injury and availability, in the latest video on Chahal TV ahead of the second ODI at Raipur vs New Zealand. In the clip shared by the BCCI, Chahal gives fans a tour of the Raipur dressing-room. During the clip, captain Rohit Sharma roasts Chahal in style. As Chahal was describing the facilities inside the dressing room, Rohit cheekily said to him, “Accha future hai tera (You have a bright future).”
Here is the video that is now going viral:
Inside #TeamIndia‘s dressing room in Raipur!
#INDvNZ | @yuzi_chahal pic.twitter.com/S1wGBGtikF
— BCCI (@BCCI) January 20, 2023
It will be interesting to see if Chahal edges Kuldeep Yadav in the XI. It is unlikely given the good form Kuldeep has shown with the ball recently. Also, it is going to be surprising if India change their winning combination. But again, there are whispers that Umran Malik might be incorporated in the side. Interesting to see what happens.
The Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Cricket Stadium, with a crowd capacity of 49,000, is all set to become the 50th venue in India to host an ODI match. In this huge backdrop, the capacity crowd being treated to India clinching an ODI series for the second time in 2023 will add more stars to the occasion. But there are some glitches that the Rohit Sharma-led side would look to overcome in Raipur.
Published Date: January 21, 2023 8:39 AM IST
Updated Date: January 21, 2023 8:44 AM IST
Average Rating