Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Bromance Goes VIRAL as India Beat Pakistan By 4 Wickets at MCG

Melbourne: It was a nail-biting finish at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday as India trailing at one point, turned the tide against arch-rivals Pakistan as former skipper Virat Kohli powers Men in Blue to a 4-wicket victory in a Super 12 match in the T20 World Cup 2022.Also Read – Anushka Sharma Called Virat Kohli to Say THIS After His Historic Innings Against Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2022

“Good for our confidence. Always crucial to get off the mark like this. We were in no position to win this. It is Virat’s best knock playing for India. I would expect nothing less from the crowd wherever we go in Australia,” Rohit said at the post-match presentation. Also Read – Highlights | Ind vs Pak, T20 World Cup 2022: Kohli Scripts History As India Beat Pakistan In Cricket’s Theatre Of Dreams

A video of Rohit Sharma picking up Virat Kohli has gone viral on social media, which shows the strong camaraderie between the two great batsmen of India. Also Read – Virat Kohli Breaks Into Tears After IND Beat PAK At MCG in T20 World Cup 2022 | Watch Video

After the right-left fast-bowling duo of Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh picked three wickets each to restrict Pakistan to 159/8 in their 20 overs, Kohli and Hardik Pandya (40) shared a match-winning stand of 113 off 77 deliveries, lifting India from 31/4 to 160/6 on the last ball of the match to get their campaign off to a winning start.

Nawaz dealt a huge blow on the first ball of the final over when he had Pandya miscuing the slog and the thick edge went to cover-point. On the fourth ball, Kohli smacked a waist-high full toss high over deep square leg fence which was called a no-ball.

After Nawaz conceded a wide, Kohli and Dinesh Karthik ran three byes on the free-hit delivery before the latter was stumped on the fifth ball. Nawaz conceded a wide yet again and Ashwin finished off the chase with a loft over mid-off to win a thriller for India.