Sunday, October 23, 2022
HomeNationalRohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Bromance Goes VIRAL as India Beat Pakistan By...
National

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Bromance Goes VIRAL as India Beat Pakistan By 4 Wickets at MCG

admin
By admin
0
54



Melbourne:  It was a nail-biting finish at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday as India trailing at one point, turned the tide against arch-rivals Pakistan as former skipper Virat Kohli powers Men in Blue to a 4-wicket victory in a Super 12 match in the T20 World Cup 2022.Also Read – Anushka Sharma Called Virat Kohli to Say THIS After His Historic Innings Against Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2022

“Good for our confidence. Always crucial to get off the mark like this. We were in no position to win this. It is Virat’s best knock playing for India. I would expect nothing less from the crowd wherever we go in Australia,” Rohit said at the post-match presentation. Also Read – Highlights | Ind vs Pak, T20 World Cup 2022: Kohli Scripts History As India Beat Pakistan In Cricket’s Theatre Of Dreams

A video of Rohit Sharma picking up Virat Kohli has gone viral on social media, which shows the strong camaraderie between the two great batsmen of India. Also Read – Virat Kohli Breaks Into Tears After IND Beat PAK At MCG in T20 World Cup 2022 | Watch Video

After the right-left fast-bowling duo of Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh picked three wickets each to restrict Pakistan to 159/8 in their 20 overs, Kohli and Hardik Pandya (40) shared a match-winning stand of 113 off 77 deliveries, lifting India from 31/4 to 160/6 on the last ball of the match to get their campaign off to a winning start.

Nawaz dealt a huge blow on the first ball of the final over when he had Pandya miscuing the slog and the thick edge went to cover-point. On the fourth ball, Kohli smacked a waist-high full toss high over deep square leg fence which was called a no-ball.

After Nawaz conceded a wide, Kohli and Dinesh Karthik ran three byes on the free-hit delivery before the latter was stumped on the fifth ball. Nawaz conceded a wide yet again and Ashwin finished off the chase with a loft over mid-off to win a thriller for India.





Source link

Previous articleDiwali 2022 THIS State Bans Firecrackers In 3 Districts Due To Poor Air Quality Index
Next articlePBA: Ginebra rallies past Magnolia, Justin Brownlee comes up clutch
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

sathish on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
zidane on Employees Demand Work From Home as Heavy Rains Batter City, Flood Several Areas
sathish on Five Skincare Mistakes To Avoid
john stanley on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less - lrcompany on The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less
Coronavirus Origins News Review at 2 p.m. [Inoreader digest] on Masks Covid 19 Appropriate Behaviour To Continue As New Omicron Sub Variants Emerge In India
Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record - The Times of Bengal - on Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record
anupatel on The Maker Of Chivas, 100 Pipers, Jameson … Delaying $244 Million Tax Probe: Indian Govt

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677