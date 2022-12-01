Thursday, December 1, 2022
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Get Warm Welcome From Fans on Reaching Bangladesh

Ind vs Ban: Rohit, Kohli, and others also met fans in Bangladesh and obliged to selfies.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Reach Bangladesh

Dhaka: The Indian team reached Dhaka in the evening on Thursday for the upcoming series. The Indian team – now have – Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as a part of it after the star duo took a break after the T20 World Cup in Australia. Rohit, Kohli, and others also met fans in Bangladesh and obliged to selfies. The reception in Bangladesh for the Indian team was warm. The Indian stars also interacted with the fans in a very personal manner. Surely, the little kids would now have memories to savour for the rest of their lives.

Published Date: December 1, 2022 9:07 PM IST



Updated Date: December 1, 2022 9:08 PM IST





