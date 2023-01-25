Home

Sports

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Gutted After Ishan Kishan Misses Easy Stumping During Ind-NZ 3rd ODI; Video Goes VIRAL | WATCH

Ind vs NZ: Rohit and Virat could not believe how could Kishan miss such an easy stumping.

Rohit, Kohli SHOCKED

Indore: New Zealand did really well while chasing a mammoth 387 in the final ODI at Indore because of Devon Conway’s blistering 138 off 100 balls. The incident took place in the last ball of the 16th over when Yuzvendra Chahal beat Conway, who was down the track. Kishan could not collect the ball and Conway got a lifeline. But what stole the show was the reactions of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli over Kishan’s miss. Both the cricketers could not believe how could Kishan miss such an easy stumping.

Here is the video of the incident that is now going viral:

Conway made the most of the let-off as he gave India a scare at the Holkar stadium. The hosts eventually held their nerves to win the game comfortably by 90 runs and successfully complete the clean sweep. With the win, India also became the No. 1 ODI team in the world.

India won the first ODI, a high-scoring thriller at Hyderabad by 12 runs, while their seamers helped them to an eight-wicket win at Raipur in the second game. And, the third and final win in Indore, India have now moved to the summit of the Men’s ODI Rankings.

Earlier, fantastic centuries by Shubman Gill (112 off 78) and Rohit Sharma (101 off 85), followed by the impressive outing of bowlers (Shardul Thakur (3-45) and Kuldeep Yadav (3-62) powered India to the win.

The side will now play three T20Is against New Zealand. Some senior players will not be a part of that.



