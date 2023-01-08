Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Return; Jasprit Bumrah Doubtful News

India’s Predicted Playing XI For 1st ODI vs Sri Lanka: With it being the year of the ODI World Cup, every game from here would be important for the side as some spots are still up there for grabs.

India’s predicted playing XI

Guwahati: After the T20I series, the two teams head east to Guwahati for the ODI opener. The hosts would receive a major boost with the return of senior cricketers like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah has joined the squad, but it remains to be seen if he is picked in the first game itself. Reports suggest Bumrah would be in the XI for the third and final ODI. With it being the year of the ODI World Cup, every game from here would be important for the side as some spots are still up there for grabs.

Without a doubt, captain Rohit opens – now who partners him? Will it be Shubman Gill or Ishan? The feeling is that following his double-century versus Bangladesh recently, Kishan will edge Gill to the XI. With Kishan, you would also have a right-left combination at the top. Virat Kohli will slot into his favoured No. 3 spot, while Suryakumar Yadav gets into No. 4. Shreyas Iyer will play at No. 5 and he will be followed by the three allrounders in Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel.

Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj are likely to be the two pacers, while Yuzvendra Chahal features as the sole specialist spinner.

India’s Predicted Playing XI for 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

India’s ODI squad for Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.



