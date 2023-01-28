National

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Should Comeback

admin
32Views
Read Time:2 Minute, 0 Second


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Should Comeback – Fans to BCCI After Batting Fails During 1st T20I at Ranchi Between Ind-NZ

Ind vs NZ: Should Virat and Rohit continue playing T20Is?

Virat Kohli, Virat Kohli news, Virat Kohli age, Virat Kohli updates, Virat Kohli runs, Virat Kohli records, Rohit Sharma, Rohit Sharma news, Rohit Sharma age, Rohit Sharma captain, Rohit Sharma runs, Rohit Sharma records, Ind vs NZ, India vs New Zealand, Ind vs NZ 1st T20I, India vs New Zealand schedule, India vs New Zealand 1st T20I highlights, Cricket News, BCCI
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Comeback

Ranchi: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are arguably the best white-ball batters of the generation. And hence both of them not being in the playing XI in the first T20I at Ranchi hurt the side as they lost the game by 21 runs. Now, fans are demanding the return of the two superstars in the T20I mix. While that is unlikely to happen, the reactions on social media and the support for the two cricketers also go on to show their popularity.

Chasing 177 to win, the Indian top-order trio of Shubman Gill (7), Ishan Kishan (4), and Rahul Tripathi (0) failed to give India a good start and got out cheaply. Here is how fans are reacting:

With India trailing 0-1, they need to win the next game to force a decider. It will not be easy without their two biggest superstars.




Published Date: January 28, 2023 8:30 AM IST



Updated Date: January 28, 2023 8:33 AM IST





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories