Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Should Continue Playing T20Is? Ex-Pakistan Cricketer Rashid Latif Answers
Latif reckons India needs at least one of Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli in the 2024 T20 World Cup.
Lahore: After India lost the opening T20I versus New Zealand, questions were raised as the batting failed in Ranchi. While it is unfair to make an assessment so early, it was clear that the side missed their experienced players. Former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif has now spoken his heart out. Latif reckons India needs at least one of Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli in the 2024 T20 World Cup. Latif feels the youngsters cannot win the coveted title for the side.
“Gill, Shaw, Tripathi, Hooda, Ishan… can these players take you to final? In yesterday’s match (1st T20I vs NZ), there was a problem when they didn’t have a senior player. If they had a senior player, he could’ve taken them past the finishing line. So, Hardik Pandya and Rahul Dravid might have to consider bringing at least one of the two (Rohit and Kohli) if not both in the mix,” Latif said on his official YouTube channel.
Latif also went on to claim that it is easy to get a replacement for KL Rahul, but difficult to get for Kohli and Rohit.
“You might get a replacement for KL Rahul but it won’t be that easy to find replacements for seasoned players (like Kohli and Rohit). Yes, Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan might take their places in the future. But these are similar players with similar experiences, playing at the same time. Can these players take you to the T20 World Cup final?” he added.
Published Date: January 29, 2023 8:54 AM IST
Updated Date: January 29, 2023 8:58 AM IST
